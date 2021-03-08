Lockdown across England begins to be eased from today.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveiled his roadmap out of lockdown last month.

Under the plan schools across the country will be reopening their doors to students for the first time since December.

Several other changes are planned from today, although the Government has said the easing of lockdown will be "cautious".

There are four stages to the relaxing of lockdown which will eventually lead to all restrictions being lifted by June 21.

However, for each to be implemented the Government says a number of conditions must be met.

Here are the changes which are being made today, Monday, March 8:

Children attending school

All schools across England, both secondary and primary, will welcome back pupils from today.

Primary schools are set to reopen all at once, with a staggered approach to secondary students returning.

Colleges will also reopen to face-to-face teaching from today.

Visit a loved one in a care home

Picture: PA

From today care homes are allowing one regular visitor to visit someone who lives in a care home in England.

The visitor will need to take a rapid test every time they visit, wear PPE and keep physical contact to a minimum.

People are still being advised to avoid close contact, however.

Meet a loved one outdoors

Residents are still being advised to stay at home by the Government.

However, from today you can leave your home for recreation outdoors, not just for exercise.

This means meeting a friend or family member outside.

You're only allowed to leave your home with someone from your own household or bubble, or one person from outside your household.

Social distancing guidelines must also be followed.

Read more:

Send children to wraparound childcare

Wraparound childcare and other supervised children’s activities can resume where they enable parents to work, seek work, attend education, seek medical care or attend a support group.

Under-18 sport can take place at school as part of educational provision, or as part of wraparound care, but should not otherwise take place at this time.

University teaching

Some universities will resume face-to-face teaching from Monday.

This will be for student on practical courses.

Most students are expected to be taught online however.

Weddings and funerals

Picture: PA

The rules around funerals are not changing yet.

These can proceed with 30 attendees and wakes with six attendees, though not in private homes.

Weddings can now take place with up to six attendees only, not just in exceptional circumstances.

When will further lockdown measures be eased?

The Government says it will look at easing more measures in the week of March 29.

This is the week in which most schools will break up for Easter.

It will however be evidence led and may be delayed if data does not allow for extra easing.

If it does go ahead as planned people will be able to have outdoor gatherings of either six people or two households.

Outdoor sports facilities, such as tennis and basketball courts, will be allowed to reopen, and people can take part in formally organised outdoor sports.

At this point, the Stay at Home order will end, although many lockdown restrictions will remain.