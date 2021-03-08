A crash involving two vehicles is blocking part of the A12 at Colchester.
The Londonbound carriageway is blocked between junction 27, Spring Lane and junction 26, Eight Ash Green, this morning.
The accident is understood to have taken place at about 7.30am this morning.
Drivers are warned to expect delays and should avoid the area if possible.
