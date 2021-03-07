HERE are the death notices published in the Gazette this week:

MADELEINE MAY HARKER (NÉE SARUS): Harker Madeleine May née Sarus Passed away peacefully after a long battle with a heart condition, 22nd February 2021 aged 82 years. Much loved Wife of David. Loving Mum of Philip and Richard. A proud Grandmother and Great Grandmother & dear Sister. The service will be restricted to family due to current guidelines, a celebration of Madeleine's life will take place as soon as permitted. Donations to British Heart Foundation c/o John J Smith Funeral Service, St Mary's Chapel, Mersea Road, Colchester, CO2 8RT Tel: 01206 761800.

BETTY MARGARET WILKINS: Wilkins Betty Margaret Peacefully at Woodlands Residential Care Home for Ladies on 15th February 2021 aged 88. Funeral flowers for service on 22nd March or donations payable to Cancer Research UK may be sent c/o John J Smith Funeral Service 01206 761800.

KEITH HOWLETT: Howlett Keith Passed peacefully away on 25th January, 2021. Aged 90 years. Much loved Husband to the late Elsie, Dad to Graham, Helen and Terry. Funeral service to be held at Colchester Crematorium on Tuesday 9th March at 10.15am. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, are to be made payable to the East Anglian Air Ambulance and may be sent c/o Kingsbury and Saunders Funeral Services, 61 George Street, Hadleigh IP7 5BW or online at keithhowlett@muchloved.com

DEREK JOHN LEWES: Lewes Derek John Passed away at the age of 76 years. A private funeral service will take place at Colchester Crematorium on Monday 22nd March at 2pm. Flowers welcomed and can be sent to East of England Co-operative Funerals, Cornard Road, Sudbury CO10 2XA. Telephone 01787 372 736.

JOHN ADAMS: John Adams It is with sadness that we have to announce the passing of John Adams on 17th February. He was photographic manager for Essex County Newspapers for many years until 1994. He will be greatly missed by all his loving family and friends.

BRENDA PAULINE LANGRIDGE: Brenda Pauline Langridge 28.3.1934 to 17.2.2021 Passed away peacefully at Colchester General Hospital on 17th February 2021 aged 86. Much loved Wife and Mum, friend to all. Funeral service to be held at Colchester Crematorium on Friday 19th March at 12.30. Reunited with son Kevin.

JEAN MARGARET HOWE: Howe Jean Margaret Widow of the late Robert Howe, passed peacefully away in Clacton on the 1st February 2021. Much loved Sister of Evelyn and Sister-in-Law of Kenneth and John. Funeral service to take place at Colchester Crematorium on Monday 15th March 2021 at 11am.

COLIN JOHN YOUNGS: Youngs Colin John Suddenly passed away on 23rd January 2021 aged 77. Much loved Husband, Stepdad and Grandad. Colin will be sadly missed by all his Brothers, Sisters and families. A private funeral service will take place at Colchester Crematorium on Friday 19th March at 3:30pm. Flowers welcome and may be sent c/o East of England Co-operative Funeral Service, 89 Wimpole Road, Colchester CO1 2DB.

DENNIS WALTER RUSHBROOK: Rushbrook Dennis Walter Died on 24th January 2021, aged 89 years. Enquiries to Writtle Co-operative Funeral Directors 01245 422622.

LESLIE HOWARD WEEKS: Weeks Leslie Howard Leslie Howard Weeks, 88 years, passed away peacefully at West Suffolk Hospital on 14th February 2021. Dearly loved Husband of Jennifer, Father to Rupert and Grandfather to Rebecca and Hannah. Former Dean of Humanities at Colchester Institute of Further Education. He will be greatly missed for his wisdom, wit and kindness. A private family funeral will be held at West Suffolk Crematorium 1.30pm Wednesday 10th March 2021. Donations may be made to Suffolk Wildlife Trust. Further enquiries should be made to L Fulcher Funeral Directors, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1NX . Tel. 01284 544787. A webcast will be available.

MARGARET ROSE TOMAN (PARKIN): Margaret Rose Toman (Parkin) from West Mersea. Sadly passed away, peacefully on 8th February 2021 aged 72 years. Beloved Mum to Sean, Jason & Michaela, Nan to Stevie & Jodie, Great Nanny to Oliver, James & Baby Girl Webster. Also much loved friend to all who knew her. In lieu of flowers, funeral donations to St Helena Hospice. Now reunited with loving husband & sole companion Michael George Toman. If love could of saved you, you would of lived forever.

ALASTAIR JAMES EADIE: Eadie Alastair James Passed away peacefully at home after a short illness on the 18th Feb 2021. Aged 74yrs. Dear Husband to Jane, Stepfather to Jeremy, Beccy & Max. Father in Law to David & Jane. Devoted Granddad & Great Granddad. He will be sadly missed by all his family Private Service to be held on 8th April Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Single Point c/o East of England Coop Funeral Services, 125-127 High St, Dovercourt CO12 3AX.

TERRY CHALMERS: Chalmers Terry Aged 74, died peacefully in Colchester General Hospital on 6th February 2021. Much loved Brother to Marion and Brenda and Brother-in-Law to Gary, also Uncle and Great Uncle. Gone from sight, but not from our hearts.

PEGGY BATTLE: Battle Peggy Sadly passed away on the 5th February 2021, aged 98. Much loved Friend, Gran and Great Gran. She will be greatly missed. Private Funeral Service, with any donation to Dogs Trust via Freedom Funerals.

TONY (ANTHONY) RUNNACLES: Runnacles Tony (Anthony) Formerly of Layer de la Haye passed away Peacefully in West Suffolk Hospital on Saturday 20th February after a short illness aged 84. Closed Family Service due to current guidelines to be held at West Suffolk Crematorium on Wednesday 3rd March at 4.30pm. Family flowers only please, If desired donations in memory of Tony to East Anglian Air Ambulance c/o www.JustGiving.com/fundraising/TonyRunnacles or direct to the Charity.

NICOLA LILY ELIZABETH BUNYAN NÉE SALMON: Bunyan Nicola Lily Elizabeth née Salmon Passed away peacefully on 22nd January 2021, aged 54. Beloved Wife to Jason. Devoted Mum to Ryan and Poppy. Much loved Daughter, Sister and friend to many. A private funeral service will take place at Colchester Crematorium on Monday 8th March at 11am. Donations for St Helena Hospice in memory of Nicola may be made at www.nicolabunyan.muchloved.com Any enquiries can be made to East of England Co-operative Funeral Service, 89 Wimpole Road, Colchester, CO1 2DB.

GLORIA ELIZABETH EDEVANE: Edevane Gloria Elizabeth Passed away peacefully aged 87 years, on Saturday 30 January 2021. Beloved Wife of the late William. She was a dearly loved and cherished Mum to Janice, Brian and Diana and Nana and Great Nan. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral service to take place on Wednesday 17th March 2021 St Mary's Church, Dedham. Sadly, due to COVID restrictions limited numbers can attend only. If desired, donations can be made to Dementia UK in memory of Gloria at www.gloriaedevane.muchloved.com, or flowers are welcome by friends and family and may be sent c/o East of England Co-operative Funeral Services, 89 Wimpole Road, Colchester, CO1 2DB.

ERNEST WALTER BLACK: Black Ernest Walter Died peacefully in his sleep on Friday 12th February 2021. He was a well loved and respected member of The Roman Archaeological Community and former teacher of Latin and Classical Civilisation at St. Mary's School, Colchester. He will be greatly missed. Funeral Service to take place at Colchester Crematorium on Thursday 1st April at 2:45pm. Donations in memory of Ernest for St Martin in the Fields may be made via www.ernestblack.muchloved.com

ANDREW PAUL ‘ANDY’ WOLLEN: Wollen Andrew Paul 'Andy' Sadly passed away 20th January 2021, aged 52. A devoted Husband to Victoria (Vicki), loving and proud Dad to Isabella, Sonny and Amelia-Rose. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral service will take place at St Mary the Virgin Church, Wivenhoe on Thursday 11th March at 2pm. (Regrettably due to current restrictions attendance will be invitation only). Family flowers only, but donations if desired in memory of Andy for Cancer Research UK or Great Ormond Street Hospital can be made online at https://andrewwollen.muchloved.com or may be sent c/o Kemble Funeral Services, 59 High Street, Wivenhoe, Essex CO7 9AZ.

GRACE ELIZABETH LAWRENCE: Our Beautiful Mum Grace Elizabeth Lawrence, died peacefully, aged 91, on the 26th of January 2021 at De La Mer House after a long illness. Grace was born on 7th March 1929 in Tottenham and was evacuated to Hertfordshire during the war years. After meeting her husband to be at the Lyceum Ballroom, Leicester Square, she married and settled in London in 1948. Grace truly lived her life with passion, conviction, and integrity. She was a devoted mother later working as a private caterer serving the great and the good with distinction and modesty. A free spirit with boundless energy, great kindness, compassion, and generosity she climbed Mount Snowden aged fifty and marched against the invasion of Iraq in her seventies. Above all she was a tireless, inspiring, and wonderful mother who will be deeply missed by her family and friends. She is survived by her six children, Alvin, Clive, Vanda, Steven, Kevin, Venette and four grandchildren Mark, Leo, Nicholas, and Marina. A private ceremony will be held on 11th March 2021 at Weeley Crematorium. P.G. Oxley Ltd., 43/47 High Street, Walton-on-the-Naze, Essex, CO14 8BE Tel. 01255 675549.

CAROLE DAGLEISH: Dagleish Carole Sadly passed away at home with family on Monday 15th February 2021, aged 70. Beloved Mum to Emma and John, Sister to June, Tony, Maureen and Charles and wonderful Grandma to Eliot & Joseph. Donations welcome in Carole's memory to St Helena Hospice and Cancer Research UK may be made via www.hunnaball.co.uk All enquiries to Hunnaball of Stanway, 8 Chapel Road, Stanway, Colchester, Essex. CO3 0PU Tel: 01206 489212.

MICHAEL CLIFFORD PARKER: Parker Michael Clifford Sadly passed away at Colchester Hospital on 18th February 2021, aged 88 years. Much loved Father to Julie and Husband of the late Violet. Funeral service will take place at Weeley Crematorium on Wednesday 14th April at 1.15pm. Due to current restrictions numbers are limited. Family flowers only please, donations in Michael's memory for Gt Bentley Methodist Church may be sent to Geo. Paskell Funeral Service, 15 High Street, Manningtree, Essex, CO11 1AG. Tel: 01206 396709.

PAUL COPPIN: Coppin Paul Passed away peacefully 24th February 2021, aged 65 years. Dear Dad of Paul, much loved Brother. A burial will take place at St Andrews Church Greenstead. Due to restrictions a private service will take place. Donations may be given to the church. Enquiries c/o: John J Smith Funeral Service 01206 761800.

MARION CARRINGTON: Carrington Marion Widow of the late John Carrington. Passed away peacefully at Loganberry Lodge Care Home on 6th February 2021, aged 89 years after being cared for there. God Bless you Mum. May you rest in peace. Donations in lieu of flowers may be given via giving page: https://marion-carrington.muchloved.com/ Enquiries c/o: John J Smith Funeral Service 01206 761800.

HAZEL HAWKES: Hawkes Hazel On 13th February peacefully at St. Helena Hospice, Hazel of Frinton-on-Sea, aged 90 years. Much loved Mum, Nana and Grana. Due to present restrictions there will be a private family funeral service on Thursday 1st April at Weeley Crematorium at 10:15am. Family flowers only please, but donations in memory of Hazel may be sent to St Helena Hospice c/o P.G. Oxley Ltd., 43/47 High Street, Walton-on-the-Naze, Essex, CO14 8BE Tel: 01255 675549 or online at www.pgoxley.co.uk/donate

CHRISTOPHER MARK EKINS: Ekins Christopher Mark Passed away on Wednesday 10th February 2021, aged 32. Dearest Son to Bridget and the late Mark. Wonderful Brother to Andrew and Richard. Loving Partner to Sam, Daddy to Poppy and Frankie. Loved by his family and many friends. Private family funeral to take place on Tuesday 30th March 2021. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Mid and North Essex MIND, may be given via www.hunnaball.co.uk All enquiries to Hunnaball of Colchester, York House, 41 Mersea Road, Colchester, CO2 7QT Tel 01206 760049.

BERYL MAY WOODWARD: Woodward Beryl May Passed away peacefully 8th February 2021 aged 89 years. Loving Grandma to Fiona and Andrew. Proud Great Grandma to Pippa. Due to current restrictions, a private funeral service will be held at Colchester Crematorium on the 18th March 2021. Family flowers only - but donations if desired, in Beryl's memory, can be made to Alzheimer's Society c/o East of England Co-operative Funeral Services, 89 Wimpole Road, Colchester CO1 2DB.

SUZANNE HOWE (NÉE TAYLOR): Howe Suzanne (née Taylor) With huge sadness the family announce the passing of Suzanne on the 18th February 2021, aged 49 years. Wonderful Wife to Nick, a role model Mum of Samuel and Emily, Daughter to Wendy and the late Bob, Sister to Simon, much loved Auntie and dear friend to so many. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends and community. Funeral service to be held on Wednesday 31st March, due to current restrictions by invitation only, Suzanne's last journey will be passing down Church Hill, Ramsey at approximately 9.20 should anyone wish to pay their respects. Family flowers only, donations if desired in Suzanne's memory for Cancer Research UK, MacMillan Cancer Support and St Helena Hospice can be made online via these charity's tribute pages or via Harwich & Dovercourt Funeral Service, 8 Oakley Rd, CO12 4QR - 01255 553398 "Suzanne was an amazing lady and a true inspiration to our town" Be Kind Always.

YVONNE MARGARET EVE: Eve Yvonne Margaret Passed away peacefully on 11th February 2021, aged 81. Devoted Wife to Brian. Much loved mum to Michelle, Mother-in-Law to Matthew, Sister to Terry and Auntie to many. Adored by everyone who knew her. Private funeral service. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Crohn's and Colitis UK may be given via www.hunnaball.co.uk All enquiries to Hunnaball of Colchester, York House, 41 Mersea Road, Colchester, CO2 7QT Tel 01206 760049.

EILEEN MARY TAYLOR: Taylor Eileen Mary Passed away suddenly and peacefully at home, aged 82. Loved by James, her devoted Husband. Adored Mum to Gary, Nanny and Great Grandma. Private burial. Flowers welcome. All enquiries to Hunnaball of Colchester, York House, 41 Mersea Road, Colchester, CO2 7QT Tel: 01206 760049.

DAVID GEORGE LAYZELL: Layzell David George Passed away peacefully 2nd February 2021. Loving Brother of Pauline, Brother-in-Law to Gary and Uncle to Adrian.

DAVID BRYAN MEAD: Mead David Bryan Aged 84 years Very much loved Husband, Father and Grandfather. Passed away in hospital on 19th February 2021. Regrettably a private service. Donations as desired for Parkinson's UK can be made via www.hunnaball.co.uk All enquiries to Hunnaball of Colchester, York House, 41 Mersea Road, Colchester, CO2 7QT Tel: 01206 760049.

FULVIO MUSSI: Fulvio Mussi Fulvio wanted to live, he wanted to come home. Fulvio also wanted to go on more motorbike trips. He loved life but sadly he is on his last journey. He will be missed by all his friends for always. Brody would like to say in return to Fulvio's last text (I love u more) from your Best best mate also it's not goodbye, it's ciao for now. xx

MAUREEN GRAVENOR: Maureen Gravenor 30.06.1939 to 19.02.2021 Maureen passed away at home in West Mersea with Son Steve at her side following an illness borne with great strength and composure. The devoted Wife of late Husband John, Maureen was a very special Mother and Mother-in-Law to Steve and Sally, beloved Nana of Alice, Freddy and Archie, and faithful friend to so many. She will be greatly missed by all whose lives she touched. Maureen's funeral will take place at Feldy View Woodland Cemetery in West Mersea on April 18. The family would also like to thank everyone involved in caring for Maureen and in particular the amazing team at NightOwls who ensured her wish to remain at home could be kept. Flowers are welcome but donations to St Helena Hospice and Marie Curie in her memory are also welcome and can be made via www.hunnaball.co.uk or may be sent to JK May Blackwater House, 51 High Street, West Mersea CO5 8JE.

DAVID FREDERICK TOMLINSON: Tomlinson David Frederick Sadly passed away due to Covid-19 at Colchester General Hospital on Monday 25th January 2021, aged 85. Dearly loved partner of 55 years to Peter. A kind, gentle, compassionate man and talented artist who will be deeply missed. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Terrence Higgins Trust. These may be sent via: Hunnaball of Colchester, York House, 41 Mersea Road, Colchester, CO2 7QT. Tel: 01206 760049. A private funeral will be held at Colchester Crematorium on Tuesday 16th March at 1.15pm. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, attendance will be by invitation only.

FULVIO MUSSI: Fulvio Mussi It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Fulvio Amato Antonio Mussi. Born in Colchester on the 8th October 1957. Son of Marco & Michelina Mussi and Brother to Pierangela (Angie) Bottecchia. Fulvio passed away on 22nd February 2021 in Ipswich Hospital. He will be greatly missed by his Sister Pierangela, Brother-in-Law Alberto, his Cousins Silvana, Michelle & Dean, his Nephew Michele and Nieces Arianna & Gabriella and all his friends especially Robert and Hayley Sheldrake. We would like to thank all the staff at Ipswich Hospital that took good care of him and also a big thank you to everyone who supported him through these difficult times in the last few years. Donations in Fulvio's memory to 'MacMillan Cancer Support' may be made via www.hunnaball.co.uk

DAVID BRYAN DANIELS: Daniels David Bryan Passed away peacefully on February 9th 2021, aged 79 years. Beloved Husband to Carole for 52 years. Much loved and missed Dad to Gary and Louise, Grandad to Gemma, Jack, Ben, Uncle, Brother, Brother-in-Law and friend to many. There will be a private funeral service by invitation at St Mary's Church, New Church Road, West Bergholt on Thursday 18th March at 2.00pm. Family flowers only, to be sent to East of England Co-op, 89 Wimpole Road, Colchester, CO1 2DB and if desired, donations to Alzheimer's Society or online at http:daviddaniels.muchloved.com For any further details please contact East of England Co-op, Stanway Retail Park, stanwayff@eastofengland.coop or 01206 372190.

ALEXANDER 'ALEX' BADMAN: Badman Alexander 'Alex' Formerly of Nayland. Passed away peacefully on 16th February. Adored Husband of Jill, proud Father of Katie and Harry and much loved by all who knew him. He will be sadly missed by all his family, friends and colleagues at USAF RAF Mildenhall. Family funeral only due to current restrictions. No flowers please, but donations in his memory can be made to My WiSH #25 Appeal at West Suffolk Hospital. https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/alex-badman1 Any enquiries c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889.