Tomorrow coronavirus restrictions will begin being eased in England.

From Monday, lockdown rules will be relaxed so that pupils can return to the classroom for the first time in two months and groups of two can meet up socially.

Boris Johnson announced the ‘road map’ out of lockdown last month.

Here we take a look at what will be changing from tomorrow and how it will affect us.

Stay at Home remains

The government is still urging people to stay at home but there are some reasons you can leave the house including:

going to work, if you cannot work from home

going to the doctors or getting medical help

fleeing from injury, risk of harm or domestic abuse

going shopping for essentials

meeting up with your support bubble or childcare bubble

The government has said that everybody must stay in their local area which means stay in the village, town, or part of the city where you live.

Changes to going outside/exercise

As of tomorrow people can leave home for recreation outdoors such as a coffee or picnic with their household or support bubble, or with one person outside their household.

Previously you were only able to leave for exercise with your family or support bubble ot one person outside your household.

It is still illegal to meet up socially indoors.

Care homes

From Monday every care home resident in England will be able to nominate one named visitor who can come in for a regular visit.

The visitor will need to take a rapid test every time they visit, wear PPE and keep physical contact to a minimum.

Schools, university and nurseries

All children and students will return to face to face education in schools and college from today.

All secondary school and college students will need to take three Covid-19 tests as they return to the classroom from Monday.

They will then be given two rapid tests to use each week at home.

Some university students on practical courses will be able to return to face to face learning.

Wraparound childcare and other supervised children’s activities can resume where they enable parents to work, seek work, attend education, seek medical care or attend a support group.

When will further lockdown measures be eased?

The Government says it will look at easing more measures in the week of March 29.

This is the week in which most schools will break up for Easter.

It will however be evidence led and may be delayed if data does not allow for extra easing.

If it does go ahead as planned people will be able to have outdoor gatherings of either six people or two households.

Outdoor sports facilities, such as tennis and basketball courts, will be allowed to reopen, and people can take part in formally organised outdoor sports.

At this point, the Stay at Home order will end, although many lockdown restrictions will remain.