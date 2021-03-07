MOTHER'S Day is just around the corner.

Inevitably this year will be a little different due to coronavirus restrictions.

Many of us will not be able to see our mums in person, but that doesn't mean we can't celebrate.

Our amazing mothers need celebrating today more than ever.

This year's Mother's Day is Sunday, March 14 - just so you don't forget.

But what is the best way to treat mum during lockdown?

There are few better options than a traditional afternoon tea.

There's lots of businesses offering takeaway or delivery afternoon teas in lockdown.

Here are a few:

Tiptree Patisserie

Chloe McGrath has been part of the Tiptree Patisserie team which is delivering cakes and teas to people’s doorsteps

Tiptree Patisserie, part of Wilkin and Sons, has adapted its business to deliver afternoon tea boxes to Essex residents during the UK-wide lockdowns.

Thousands have been delivered over the past year.

But Mother's Day will probably be the busiest day of the year for the firm.

Boxes include the firm’s famous Tiptree strawberry jam as well as cakes, biscuits and scones.

Some packages also include some delicious cupcakes too, or you can get a brownie box if you think your mum will enjoy something sweeter.

There's a special Mother's Day cookie available.

Prices start from £20 and delivery as well as vouchers are also available.

To order online or browse the products, click here.

Stoke By Nayland Hotel

Afternoon tea at Stoke by Nayland Hotel, Golf and Spa

The famous country hotel launched an afternoon tea delivery service last year.

The teas are available for takeaway along with a host of other essential food products.

Collection is from the Pippin store at the hotel.

Mother's Day lunches are also available specially.

Find out more here.

Perrywood Garden Centre

Perrywood Garden Centre is now offering takeaway food. Picture: Daniel Jones Photography

The popular garden centre has diversified to offer afternoon tea for residents living nearby.

The takeaway menu started at the start of March.

The menu features a range of sandwiches as well as mini-sausage rolls and sweet treats.

Children's options and a bottle of something bubbly can also be added.

Gluten and dairy free options are available as well.

For more information, click here.

Cardamon Tea Lounge

Cardamon Tea Lounge

The venue promises a luxury afternoon tea for mums in Essex.

You will have to get in soon, however, as demand is expected to be very high.

For more information, click here.