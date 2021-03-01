ROYAL Mail has been asked to help find the mystery person with the Brazil variant of Covid in England, the vaccines minister has said.

This morning Nadhim Zahawi said the postal service will be helping to locate the individual with the Brazilian variant, who cannot be located by track and trace.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast this morning, he said: "They could have had a home test kit or a test kit provided to them by their local authority.

"But they didn't fill in the contact details.

"We are working with the postal service to try and get other data to try and locate them, and this appeal is a belt and braces to try and make sure we locate them as quickly as possible."

Boris Johnson has insisted the UK has “one of the toughest border regimes anywhere in the world” despite the Brazilian strain being detected in the UK.

The Prime Minister claimed the Government “moved as fast as we could” to launch its quarantine hotel policy.

Public Health England has identified six UK cases of the concerning P1 variant first detected in the Brazilian city of Manaus – three in England and three in Scotland.

This has led to accusations stricter and quicker restrictions should have been imposed on international arrivals.

UK nationals or residents have continued to be allowed to return from Brazil using indirect fights.

The requirement for them to carry out their 10-day quarantine period at a hotel was only implemented on February 15, around a month after concerns about the variant became widespread.

Mr Johnson told reporters: “We have got one of the toughest border regimes anywhere in the world for stopping people coming in to this country who may have variants of concern.”

Asked if the Government was too slow to implement quarantine hotel measures, the Prime Minister replied: “I don’t think so – we moved as fast as we could to get that going.

“It’s a very tough regime – you come here, you immediately get transported to a hotel where you are kept for 10 days, 11 days.

“You have to test on day two, you have to test on day eight, and it’s designed to stop the spread of new variants while we continue to roll out the vaccination programme.”