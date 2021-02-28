A woman who travelled half way across the county to visit her boyfriend has been hit with a fine by police for breaking lockdown rules.

The 21-year-old travelled from Warwickshire to Chelmsford to visit her partner, despite restrictions telling people not to make non-essential travel.

The woman was given a fixed penalty notice by Essex Police.

A number of fines were given to people across south Essex this week who ignored lockdown rules.

A 32-year-old man was also fined for travelling to Southend from Hertfordshire, claiming he was buying baby clothes and a baby monitor from a supermarket.

He was also issued a fixed penalty notice.

The Government announced its roadmap out of lockdown on Monday, with step one of getting children back to school starting on March 8.

Covid-19 cases in the county are falling but Essex Police are urging people to still abide by lockdown restrictions, especially as the weather starts to warm up.

Police have thanked everyone who has continued to stay at home and protect the NHS as the fight against Covid continues.