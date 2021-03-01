MORE than 90 per cent of parents are being offered their first or second preference for their child's secondary school.

Families across the county are discovering the outcome of their secondary school applications today.

This year, 99 per cent of families applied online and will receive their offer by email or by logging onto the Essex County Council website.

In total 97 per cent will be offered one of their six preferences with 82 per cent getting their fist choice.

This is down slightly on the 85 per cent offered their first choice in 2020.

There were 3 per cent of parents who could not be offered any of their preferences.

There child will be offered a place at the nearest school with space.

Ray Gooding, the council's education boss, said: “I am delighted that, once again, we have been able to offer so many pupils their preferred secondary school place.

“It has been a challenging year for young people across the county and I hope those embarking on this exciting next step enjoy their last few months at primary and junior School before they set out on their next academic adventure.”

How the figures breakdown in Essex for 2021: