HERE are the death notices published in the Gazette this week:

RACHEL SHAW: Shaw Rachel Sadly, passed away on 28th January 2021 in the care of St Helena Hospice, Colchester. A loving Mum to Karen, Daughters-in-Law Nevina and Belinda and Granddaughter Lola. Rachel was so loved by her friends and family. A private funeral service will be held at Colchester Crematorium on Wednesday 3rd March 2021 at 12:30. Donations in Rachel's memory to St Helena Hospice may be given via www.hunnaball.co.uk All enquiries to Hunnaball of Colchester, York House, 41 Mersea Road, Colchester, CO2 7QT Tel: 01206 760049.

RUTH LILIAN SIBLEY: Ruth Lilian Sibley. It is with great sadness that the family of Ruth Lilian Sibley announce her passing on the 11th February 2021. Ruth was greatly loved by her partner Bryan, son David, grand-daughters Michelle, Sheryl, Danielle and Lauren, as well as her many friends.

MERVYN LUMLEY: Mervyn Lumley Passed away January 25th 2021 in hospital, aged 82. Loving Husband to Julia. Dad to Carole and David. Father-in-Law to David. Loved Grandad and Great Grandad. Funeral is Thursday 11th March 2021, 10am at St John the Baptist Church, Church Road, Layer-de-la-Haye, CO2 0EW. Covid restrictions apply. Family flowers only. Donations to Prostate Cancer can be made online http:mervynlumley.muchloved.com Cheques to Prostate Cancer can be sent to Colchester Funeral Care, 12a St John's Rd, Colchester CO4 0JW. He will be sadly missed by all.

JOSEPH IVES STANFORD 'JOE' MASON: Mason Joseph Ives Stanford 'Joe' Retired farmer of Stanway Sadly passed away 30th January 2021. Beloved Husband to Heather. Much loved Father to Ali, Matthew and Joe. Adored Grandad of Samuel, Ruby, Freddie and Joe Jnr. Forever loved and missed by all. Private funeral service to be held at Colchester Crematorium, Friday 12th March 2021 at 11:45. A celebration of Joe's life will be held at a later date. Please raise a glass to Joe at 6pm, 12th March. Heartfelt thanks to all the staff on the Stroke Unit at Colchester General Hospital. Flowers if desired to be sent to East of England Co-op Funeral Services, Wimpole Road, Colchester. All enquiries please telephone 01206 382120.

FLORA YOUNG (NÉE ANDERSON): Young Flora (née Anderson) age 78 Suddenly passed away at home on 24th January. Beloved wife for 58 years to William (Bill). Much loved and missed Mum to Scott, Morag and Heather. A dear grandmother and great-grandmother. There will be a private family funeral service at Colchester Crematorium on Thursday 18th March. Restricted numbers apply. Family flowers only. Donations welcome to Marie Curie at www.hunnaball.co.uk All enquiries to Hunnaball of Colchester, York House, 41 Mersea Road, Colchester CO2 7QT; tel 01206 760049.

MARGARET ROSE TOMAN (PARKIN): Margaret Rose Toman (PARKIN) from West Mersea. Sadly passed away, peacefully on 8th February 2021 aged 72 years. Beloved Mum to Sean, Jason & Michaela, Nan to Stevie & Jodie, Great Nanny to Oliver, James & Baby Girl Webster. Also much loved friend to all who knew her. In lieu of flowers, funeral donations to St Helena Hospice. Now reunited with loving husband & sole companion Michael George Toman. If love could of saved you, you would of lived forever.

EVA JOYCE ‘EVE’ MATTHEWS: Matthews Eva Joyce 'Eve' Passed away peacefully at Colchester General Hospital on 28th January 2021, aged 85. A loving Mum and Nanny. Sorely missed but never forgotten. A private family funeral service will take place at Colchester Crematorium on Friday 5th March at 2:45pm. Donations for The Collingwood Centre may be made via Eve's tribute page at www.evamatthews.muchloved.com

MARGARET EILEEN FRANCIS: Margaret Eileen Francis Age 82 Passed away peacefully on 16th January. Much loved wife of Brian and friend to many. Funeral Service will be held at Colchester Crematorium on Thursday 25th February at 3.30pm. Restricted numbers apply. Family flowers only but donations welcome to St Helena Hospice at www.hunnaball.co.uk All enquiries to Hunnaball of Colchester, York House, 41 Mersea Road, Colchester CO2 7QT; tel 01206 760049.

DAVID GORDON BARNDEN: Barnden David Gordon On 7th February peacefully in hospital. David of Walton-on-the-Naze aged 68 years. Much loved Son of Iris and the late Gordon, dear Brother to Gary, loving Uncle to Eloise, Charlotte and Sophie and proud Great Uncle to Sienna. Due to the present restrictions there will be a private family funeral service at Weeley Crematorium on Thursday 25th March at 12:30pm. Family flowers only please, but donations in memory of David may be sent to Walton Royal British Legion Club c/o P.G. Oxley Ltd., 43/47 High Street, Walton-on-the-Naze, Essex, CO14 8BE. Tel. 01255 675549 or online at www.pgoxley.co.uk/donate

JOHN WILLIAM REED: Reed John William Passed away peacefully at Park View Care Home, Witham on 4th February, 2021 aged 88. Much loved Husband, Dad, Grandad & Great Grandad. Donations if desired in memory of John to Alzheimer's UK can be sent c/o Eustace King & Birkin Funeral Services, 87 Church Road, Tiptree, Colchester, Essex CO5 0HB.

DAVID JOHN BARRINGTON JEFFS: David John Barrington Jeffs 27 August 1941 to 10 February 2021 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Dad, Grandad, Father-in-Law, Brother, Uncle and friend to so many. Due to current restrictions a private family funeral will be held on 2nd March at Colchester Crematorium. Family flowers only please, but if you would like to make a donation in his memory this can be sent to the Alzheimer's Society or c/o John J Smith Funeral Service, St Mary's Chapel, Mersea Road, Colchester CO2 8RT.

JOY ANN JARVIS: Jarvis Joy Ann Sadly passed away 10th January 2021, surrounded by her family. Her funeral took place on the 9th February 2021. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

DAVID GEORGE LAYZELL: Layzell David George Passed away peacefully 2nd February 2021. Loving Brother of Pauline, Brother-in-Law to Gary and Uncle to Adrian.

KALYCOOMAR SAMBOO PERSAD 'MAR' DOOBAY: Doobay Kalycoomar Samboo Persad 'Mar' Passed away at Colchester General Hospital on Friday 12th February 2021. Much loved Husband, Father, Father-in-law and Nanna. Will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. Funeral Service to take place at Colchester Crematorium on Wednesday 3rd March 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Donations, if desired, in Mar's memory to Water Aid UK may be made via kalycoomardoobay.muchloved.com All enquiries to Hunnaball of Colchester, York House, 41 Mersea Road, Colchester CO2 7QT. Tel: 01206 760049.

JAMES ANTHONY ‘JIM’ DALTRY: James Anthony Daltry 'Jim' 1.5.31 14.2.21 Loving Husband of Doreen for 67 years and devoted loving Dad to Steven and Carole. Much loved Grandad and Great Grandad. Forever in our hearts. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, made payable to Essex and Herts Air Ambulance or Dementia UK may be sent c/o R Gwinnell & Sons, 112 Ipswich Road, Colchester CO4 0AA or via the Tribute Page at www.gwinnell.co.uk Due to current restrictions, you are invited to watch Jim's funeral online at https://www.obitus.com/ Username: Runu6165 Password: 001391 Friday 19th March. Service Viewing Time 11:45am - 12:20pm.

MELBA JEAN BIRKETT (NÉE MILGATE): Birkett Melba Jean (Née Milgate) Passed away on Saturday 6th February 2021, peacefully at home after a short illness aged 70 years. Melba will be forever loved and missed by Husband David, Daughter Michaela and Son-in-Law Alex. Special thanks go to St Helena Hospice, Bluebird Care, District Nurses and our GP Dr E Foley. Family flowers only, but donations if desired, in Melba's memory, can be made to St Helena Hospice online at www.melbabirkett.muchloved.com set up by East of England Co-operative Funeral Services, 89 Wimpole Road, Colchester. CO1 2DB. Due to the present restrictions there will be a private family funeral service at Colchester Crematorium.

BARBARA DAY: Day Barbara Sadly passed away on the 31st of January 2021. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral will be 22nd of March 2:45 at Weeley Crematorium, there will be a procession from the club opposite Lesley Barlow and will be leaving at 1.45. Everybody is welcome. We are also asking if you would wear pink as per BABS wishes. Flowers to Lesley Barlow.

BARBARA BROOKS: Brooks Barbara Passed away peacefully 17th February 2021. Aged 86 Years. Beloved Mum and Nanny. Due to government restrictions a private service will take place. Donations in the memory of Barbara may be sent made payable to The British Heart Foundation c/o John J Smith Funeral Service St. Marys Chapel, Mersea Road, Colchester CO2 8RT. Tel. 01206 761800.

JOAN BRENDA HULL: Hull Joan Brenda b. 23.04.33 Died peacefully at her care home on 20th January 2021 after a short illness. Much loved Wife of Ron, Mum, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. Due to current restrictions, there will be a private funeral at Weeley Crematorium on 2nd March at 3.30pm. Family flowers only please, but donations if required to: Versus Arthritis - https://www.versusarthritis.org/donate/

FRANK CURRELL: Currell Frank Sadly passed away on February 2nd 2021. Aged 88 years. Husband of Rosemary, Father of Annette, Andrew, and Suzanne. Grandfather of Sian and Great Grandfather of Dexter. Sadly missed by all of us. A private burial service will take place at Colchester Cemetery on Friday 12th March at 10:00 am. Family flowers only, but donations, if desired for Dementia UK may be given via www.hunnaball.co.uk or sent c/o Hunnaball of Colchester, York House, 41 Mersea Road, Colchester CO2 7QT.

BRENDA PAULINE LANGRIDGE: Brenda Pauline Langridge Passed away peacefully at Colchester General Hospital on 17th February 2021. Much loved Wife and Mum, friend to all. Funeral service to be held at Colchester Crematorium on Friday 19th March at 12.30.