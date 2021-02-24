Colchester Zoo has announced its plans for reopening following the announcement of the Government's roadmap out of lockdown.

Boris Johnson set out how restrictions would be eased across England earlier this week.

Under the proposals, zoos and other outdoor attractions can reopen from April 12, assuming Covid figures allow.

Despite welcoming the announcement of a potential opening date, zoo bosses are concerned about what restrictions will be imposed when it is able to reopen.

It also says it need further support from the Government.

A spokesman for the zoo said: "Well at last we have a reopening route with a tentative date of the 12th April as to when zoos and other attractions might be able to open. This is therefore positive and welcome news.

"However, does this bring normality to us as zoo keepers? The answer is no.

"Firstly, we will still have to wait to understand exactly what opening means, particularly in terms of the restrictions which will be imposed on us.

"Secondly, we anxiously await to find out what the Chancellor of the Exchequer is prepared to do with regards to the extension of furlough, the Business Rate Holiday and if he will retain VAT at the lower percentage of 5 per cent which would continue to aid our recovery.

"Zoos have received no other funding since our first closure back in March 2020 so we have had to live on very much restricted funding whilst ensuring our animals receive all the welfare they need."

When the zoo reopened after previous lockdowns, it was forced to operate at reduced capacity and all tickets had to be booked in advance.

There were problems with passholders not attending the premises despite booking time slots for attending.

The spokesman added: "We know reopening is going to be good for our staff, it will also be good for the animals as we think many species have missed the interaction with the visitors, particularly the primates.

"Hopefully on the April 12, dependent on the Government review of step one of the lifting of restrictions, life will return to the zoo and we hope this reopening will be the one that will keep us open for the long term.

"We are also aware, in these difficult days, what the zoo means to many people from all walks of life so we understand the role and what we bring to peoples lives – we are very proud of what we can achieve."

Residents have been donating to the zoo's operating fund appeal during the crisis, raising tens of thousands of pounds for the facility.

Dr Dominique Tropeano OBE, managing director of the zoo, added: "This has been a long and difficult road, we have discovered qualities we did not know we had, we have discovered how resilient we are, we have discovered what we mean to many, we have discovered that we are special."

For updates, visit www.colchester-zoo.com.