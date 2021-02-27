COLCHESTER is one of the top 200 places in the UK to live in 2021, according to new analysis.

Property experts Garrington has ranked 1,372 places to create the definitive league table of post-Covid property hotspots.

Locations were scored on their proximity to open water, national parts and areas of outstanding beauty, the number of listed and period homes, air quality, crime figures and the number of farm shops within a three-mile radius.

Bath took first place thanks to its architecture and nearby rolling hills and open spaces.

It scored top for its architectural beauty, 40 for its natural beauty and 269 for quality of life. The average cost of a family home is listed at £650,000.

Colchester came in 172nd place in the rankings, above many of its Essex neighbours.

Garrington ranked the town in 259th place for natural beauty and 264th for architectural beauty.

Quality of life in the town was also ranked in 259th place.

The price of homes in Colchester is what boosted it up the rankings, with the average family home costing between £350k and £650k.

This put it in 106th place out of 605 places in its price band.

Colchester was not actually the highest rank place in our part of Essex, however.

Halstead actually finished higher in the rankings, coming in 107th place.

Not all the areas in north and mix Essex are ranked, but here are the ones which were included:

Halstead

Overall rank: 107 / 1372

Natural beauty rank: 310 / 1372

Quality of life rank: 189 / 1372

Architectural beauty rank: 199 / 1372

Average family home cost: £350k-£650k

Rank in price band: 72 / 605

Colchester

Overall rank: 172 / 1,372

Natural beauty rank: 359 / 1,372

Quality of life rank: 259 / 1,372

Architectural beauty rank: 264 / 1,372

Average family home cost: £350k-£650k

Rank in price band: 106 / 605

Maldon

Overall rank: 580 / 1372

Natural beauty rank: 716 / 1372

Quality of life rank: 773 / 1372

Architectural beauty rank: 490 / 1372

Average family home cost: £350k-£650k

Rank in price band: 289 / 605

Chelmsford

Overall rank: 792 / 1372

Natural beauty rank: 958 / 1372

Quality of life rank: 670 / 1372

Architectural beauty rank: 653 / 1372

Average family home cost: £350k-£650k

Rank in price band: 388 / 605

To see the full list, visit www.garrington.co.uk/best-places-to-live-in-2021.