Prime Minister Boris Johnson will today outline his road-map out of lockdown.

All of north and mid Essex has been under an effective lockdown since December 16 when it was placed under Tier 4 restrictions.

A national lockdown was then enforced in early January, meaning all parts of south Essex have been under the toughest rules for more than two months.

Having once been the country’s coronavirus hotspot at the start of the year, the situation in the region is now looking much encouraging, with infection rates and new cases down significantly.

Here are the latest infection rates per 100,000 people in each part of north and mid Essex and how many new cases were recorded in the seven days ending February 16:

Colchester

Infection rate – 100.2

Number of new cases – 195

Area with highest number of cases – Parson's Heath 27

Area with fewest number of cases – Wivenhoe & University and West Mersea with less than 3

Tendring

Infection rate – 180.8

Number of new cases – 265

Area with highest number of cases – Manningtree & Mistley 35

Area with fewest number of cases – Weeley & Thorpe-le-Soken 4

Braintree

Infection rate – 90.4

Number of new cases – 138

Area with highest number of cases – Witham Town 23

Area with fewest number of cases – Bocking with less than 3

Maldon

Infection rate – 75.5

Number of new cases – 49

Area with highest number of cases – Great Totham, Wickham Bishops & Woodham and Burnham both 10

Area with fewest number of cases – Maldon North 4

Read more:

Boris Johnson will balance economic and social considerations with the latest scientific advice on the pandemic when he sets out his road map for easing lockdown, Downing Street said.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman acknowledged the “massive impact” restrictions have had.

Asked about the effect on Jewish communities facing a second Passover in lockdown next month, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “As we have seen throughout the pandemic, it has had a massive impact on people’s lives and their ability to meet up with friends and family.

“The Prime Minister has referenced that and the enormous efforts that the British public has gone to to ensure that we continue to drive down the transmission rate of the virus.

“The road map is designed to bring us out of lockdown cautiously, as the Prime Minister will state later.

“At every stage it will seek to balance out economic and social factors with the very latest epidemiological data and advice.”