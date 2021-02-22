TODAY, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce his road map out of lockdown.

It will set out how the country will exit lockdown restrictions and begin to return to normality.

But when is the announcement set to be made?

The Prime Minister is expected to speak in Parliament this afternoon, at around 3.30pm, according to reports.

There will also be a Downing Street press briefing, lead by Mr Johnson, which is expected to be this evening at 7pm.

The Prime Minister lead a Covid committee meeting on Sunday to iron out the final details of the proposals.

The "road map" for exiting lockdown will be heavily reliant on the latest data alongside figures of cases, deaths and hospital admissions.

Here is what The Prime Minister could announce to the nation tonight:

Schools reopening

Mr Johnson is expected to announce all schools will reopen on March 8.

It has been suggested that secondary school students may return a week or two after primary school pupils - however, the details remain uncertain - and all year groups could return at once.

Outdoor after-school sports and activities are set to be allowed to restart as well.

Socialising

Socialising in parks and public spaces with one other person will also be permitted in a fortnight when the rules are relaxed to allow people to sit down for a drink or picnic.

A further easing of restrictions will take place on March 29 when the school Easter holidays begin – with larger groups allowed to gather in parks and gardens.

The “rule of six” will return along with new measures allowing two households totalling more than six people to meet – giving greater flexibility for families and friends.

Outdoor sports facilities such as tennis and basketball courts are also set to reopen at the end of next month.

Retail

Non-essential retailers could reopen in April, according to numerous reports over the weekend.

Hospitality

Some newspapers claim pubs and restaurants may also be allowed to reopen at some point after Easter, although it seems people will only be allowed to drink outside at first.

However, other reports say the hospitality industry may not reopen until as late as August.

Holidays

Summer holidays could be back on the agenda, with reports suggesting if all adults are vaccinated by July, summer holidays are a possibility.

The Government wants all adults to now have received their vaccine by July 15.