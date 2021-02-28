In the 12 months since coronavirus began dozens of frontline NHS staff have lost their lives after contracting Covid-19.

At least 246 frontline health and care workers have been identified after dying with coronavirus.

But this figure is likely to be lower than the true number of workers who have died, as the names of some victims will not yet be in the public domain.

In Essex we have seen doctors, nurses and paramedics lose their lives after battling the virus.

Here we remember them.

Dr Habib Zaidi, doctor

Dr Habib Zaidi

Leigh GP Dr Zaidi was the first doctor in the UK to die after contracting Covid-19. He died on March 25, aged 76.

Dr Zaidi, a GP at Eastwood Group Practice in Leigh, was described as a "hugely respected, selfless man".

Dr Jose Garcia-Lobera, GP Chair, NHS Southend clinical commissioning group, said: "A hugely respected, selfless man who dedicated his life to helping others.

"Dr Zaidi will always be remembered for his significant contribution to local health services through his long career as a GP."

Kamlesh Kumar Masson, doctor

Kamlesh Kumar Masson

Dr Masson, who died on April 16 aged 78, had worked in the NHS for 47 years.

He founded the Milton Road Surgery in Grays, Essex, in 1985 and worked there until 2017, when he moved on to locum work.

Dr Masson worked right up until March 12, being very active in his final months to help people.

His family have described him as an "honest, kind and generous man who was deeply respected".

Fayez Khalid Ayache, doctor

Fayez Khalid Ayache, 77

GP Fayez Khalid Ayache, 77, who worked part-time at the North Clacton Medical Group died of coronavirus in April.

His daughters, Sarah and Layla Ayache, as well as Sarah’s wife, Katie, and his granddaughter Paisley said they were devastated by his death.

Family members described him as “the epitome of kindness and diligent in both his work and towards his family”.

Layla Ayache, his oldest daughter, described the Syrian doctor as a “generous and honourable man”.

Karamat Ullah Mirza, Doctor

Karamat Ullah Mirza and his wife Estelle

Karamat Ullah Mirza, 84, had lived and worked in Clacton since 1974, and served patients at the Old Road Medical Practice.

The stalwart, who was raised in Pakistan by a family of doctors before moving to England in 1966, was still treating patients up until two weeks before his death.

Dr Mirza was taken to hospital after both he and his wife of 48 years, nurse Estelle, 71, tested positive for coronavirus having developed symptoms.

Mrs Mirza said: “He was no ordinary man, he was an extraordinary, exceptional and astonishing man, who was absolutely fearless and daring and had enormous knowledge."

Andrew Ekene Nwankwo, nurse

Andrew Ekene Nwankwo

Father-of-two Andrew Ekene Nwankwo worked as a locum nurse at Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford, Essex.

He died on May 16 after five weeks on a ventilator at the hospital where he worked.

He had worked for the NHS for more than 10 years and lived in Chelmsford.

His brother Tochukwu Nwankwo, 45, said Andrew had no underlying medical conditions.

Neil Ruch, senior paramedic

Neil Ruch

Neil Ruch was “warm”, “highly respected” and had worked for the East of England Ambulance Service since 2013.

He died on May 18 having been hospitalised with Covid-19 in April, and a classroom at health and safety training centre Essex Medical Training is to be named in his honour.

Oliver Adrada, A&E worker

Oliver Adrada, a domestic worker at Broomfield Hospital, died after a short battle with Covid-19.

Friends Maria Marco and Ryan Calonge described him as a "loving husband and a wonderful father."

They said: "He is well loved by his friends and colleagues.

“This devastating news has left us all heartbroken.

“This pandemic has already caused too much pain especially to all frontline workers. Kuya Oliver himself has been working in the frontline all throughout this time."

Barclay Mason, senior charge nurse

Barclay Mason, 56, was a senior charge nurse at The Princess Alexandra Hospital NHS Trust (PAHT) in Harlow in Essex for more than 20 years.

Mr Mason, who was originally from New Zealand, was treated for coronavirus at the hospital where he worked.

His family and close friends said in a statement: “The sadness we feel is more than words can express.

“The most amazing man in our life, father to our children, has died.”

Lynsay Coventry, midwife

Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow, Essex, announced the death of the 54-year-old – the first involving a serving NHS midwife after testing positive for the virus – on April 5.