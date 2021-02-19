FIREFIGHTERS conducted a pur-fect rescue mission - helping a distressed moggy which had been stuck on a balcony for almost 18 hours.

Crews were called Springs Hill, Harlow, at about 9pm on Thursday evening.

The cat had ventured out on to the balcony but could not, or at least would not, make its way back down.

Using a ladder, firefighters were able to reach the cat, who is called Tiddles, and bring it down to safety on the ground.