'Pollen bomb' set to explode across Essex this weekend as temperatures soar

RISING temperatures across Essex this weekend could trigger a "pollen explosion" across the county.

The new of warmer weather is welcome relief after the county felt the full effects of Storm Darcy, seeing as much as 30cm of snow in some places.

But those with allergies could suffer from the increase in temperatures, with some parts of Essex set to see temperatures as high as 14c.

Hay fever sufferers are being warned to have their medication ready with the "pollen bomb" on its way.

Airborne allergens expert Max Wiseberg told the Telegraph: "If we get weather that’s warmer than normal for the time of year this could create a mini pollen bomb with flurries of alder, hazel, elm and willow pollen exploding into the air."

"This would make a very early start to the hay fever season, so sufferers should ensure they’re adequately prepared."

The warmer weather is expected to last into next week too.

It is unusual for the pollen count to rise so early in the year.

And it isn't just humans who could suffer from pollen explosion, dogs are particularly susceptible too.

As many as 10 per cent of dogs in the UK are expected to suffer from pollen allergies, and some breeds are more susceptible than others.

While hay-fever generally causes a runny nose and itchy eyes among humans, symptoms can vary in canines, ranging from hair loss due to excessive itching, inflamed skin and repeatedly licking paws.

With temperatures expected to increase over the weekend, pet owners are being warned to watch out for their furry family members who may be hit the hardest by the "pollen bomb", as the count continues to climb.

Camille Ashforth, pet care consultant at Webbox, said: “Hay-fever can cause serious discomfort for our beloved pooches. As it is commonly associated with sneezing, many pet owners often don’t realise that their dogs are suffering from seasonal allergies, which can worsen their discomfort.

“Certain breeds are more predisposed to allergies, which can be due to various factors, such as the shape of their noses and their type of coat. Although mixed breed dogs can suffer with allergies, science has shown that purebred dogs are more genetically prone to allergies.

“Symptoms most commonly manifest in dogs younger than three years old, but dogs can develop allergies at any age.”

Dog breeds most likely to suffer from hay-fever include: