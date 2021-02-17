RAIL services are heavily disrupted this afternoon after a person was hit by a train near an Essex station.

Trains between London Liverpool Street and Cambridge have been cancelled after a person was hit by a train between Audley End Station, near Saffron Walden, and Cambridge North.

Train services running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised.

Emergency services are currently at the scene dealing with the incident.

Disruption to the trains is expected to last until at least 4pm this afternoon.

Great Northern and Cross Country services are also affected by this incident as well as services to Stansted Airport.

A bus replacement service has been implemented for journeys between Cambridge and Bishops Stortford.

Greater Anglia said on its website: "Due to a person hit by a train between Cambridge North and Audley End all lines are blocked.

"Train services running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised. Disruption is expected until 16:00.

"Train services between Liverpool Street and Cambridge are being disrupted due to a person hit by a train.

"The emergency response team are on site dealing with the incident.

"As a result some services may be severely delayed, altered or cancelled.

"Great Northern and Cross Country services are also affected by this incident.

"A bus replacement service will be in operation from Cambridge to Bishops Stortford.

"The estimated time for buses in place is 1.45pm to 2pm."

"An update will follow within the next 1 hour.

"Greater Anglia and Network Rail are sorry if your journey has been affected by this disruption."

You can find information on the disruption and the changes to rail services at www.journeycheck.com/greateranglia.

You can also follow @greateranglia on Twitter for updates.