NEIGHBOURS have spoken of their shock after police launched a murder probe into the death of a woman in Colchester.

A 51-year-old man remains in custody for questioning after police were called to Lilianna Road, on the Chesterwell estate, at about 9.10am on Tuesday.

A woman, aged in her 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Essex Police are investigating the circumstances and are treating the death as suspicious.

Colchester councillor David King has lived on the Chesterwell estate for several years.

"The estate is only four or five years old and these are new houses," he said.

"It is a new development in a nice setting, with woodland down one side and a country park down the other.

"This is a lovely place for people to make a start in north Colchester and there is a nice community atmosphere.

"Many have come to start a new life or family.

"There is always a sense of shock whenever there is a loss of life, but it can be particularly shocking when it happens in a new suburban area not typically associated with crime.

"I am gutted to hear about this.

"It is a disaster for two families no doubt.

"The aftermath in regards to the shock and loss that will be felt will ripple through the families and social circles of anyone involved."

Scene: Police remained in Lilianna Road on Wednesday morning

He added: "Police will be asking residents to come forward with any information they might have, to share what they can.

"It reminds us of the importance of looking out for each other."

One couple, who only moved to the estate at the end of January, said: "We were left feeling quite scared.

"I was only across the road, we have children here.

"The most shocking part is when we were trying to buy our house we met this woman, she was very nice.

"She seemed like a lovely woman.

"She just said she used to work as a nurse and her husband used to work in the police."

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident 283 of February 16.

You can also email scd.appeals.essex@essex.pnn.police.uk or go online at www.essex.police.uk.

Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at https://crimestoppers-uk.org.