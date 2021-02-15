Recap as Boris Johnson gives lockdown update at Downing Street briefing

Recap as Boris Johnson gives lockdown update at briefing
- > Boris Johnson will lead a Downing Street press conference to update the nation on the ongoing coronavirus health crisis on Monday afternoon.
- > The press conference will take place at 5pm and the Prime Minster will be joined by medical advisors, No 10 has said.
- > The conference will be available on all major news channels including BBC News and Sky News, as well as live streams via YouTube and other social media channels.
- > Mr Johnson is likely to provide detail over the Government’s road map to ease the country out of lockdown, which is set to be published on Monday, February 22.
Sign in or register leave a comment or rate a comment