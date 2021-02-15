DRIVERS will face two weeks of disruption on the A12 with one of the sliproads into Colchester set to be closed overnight and at weekends for resurfacing.

Highways England is closing the sliproad at junction 27, for Spring Lane, from Wednesday, for at least a fortnight.

The £1.8 million works will see the sliproad surface repaired, the drains cleared and new reflective road studs added, whilst the road markings will also be completely repainted.

Works are scheduled to take two weeks, however, this timeframe is subject to weather conditions allowing work to continue as expected.

The upgrade will take place overnight between 8pm and 6am on weekdays.

However, two full weekend closures will take place from 8pm on Friday until 6am on Monday, and from 8pm next Friday until 6am next Monday.

Whilst the sliproad is closed drivers heading northbound who are looking to leave the A12 at junction 27 will face a two mile diversion.

Read more:

They will be directed off the A12 at junction 26, for Eight Ash Green, and follow the A1124 then London Road before joining the A133 at Cymbeline Way.

Drivers heading southbound will directed on the same diversion but in reverse.

Highways England said: "Starting on Wednesday, Highways England will begin work on repairing the surface of the slip roads on the A12 at Junction 27, in Essex, as part of the nationwide drive to revitalise roads across the country.

"The surface of the A12 was laid during swinging sixties era of The Beatles and The Rolling Stones.

"Decades of use and hundreds of millions of journeys have left the road in need of a vital upgrade which will improve safety, boost ride quality and reduce noise."

Highways England says half of the old-style concrete roads under its control in the eastern region are set for repairs over the next five years.

Drivers on the A12 have already faced weeks of disruption due to carriageway works.

The westbound road between junction 27 and junction 26 was closed overnight for five weeks for further resurfacing works.

Drivers were directed on a nine mile diversion route during the closure.

The A120 northbound sliproad entry to the A12 at junction 29 also closed for four weeks for bridge works.

Visit highwaysengland.co.uk/A12concrete for more information on the sliproad repairs project.

For updates follow @HighwaysEast on Twitter or visit highwaysengland.co.uk.