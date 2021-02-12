A ROADMAP out of lockdown will be published on February 22, despite concerns the timetable had slipped.

Downing Street has moved to allay fears from Conservative MPs the date had moved following a statement issued by No 10 on Thursday.

Concerns of a delay among lockdown-sceptical Tories were raised when the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “We’ve been clear we will publish the road map on the week of the 22nd.”

This raised concerns schools would not be able to reopen on the planned date of March 8, with the Government promising school leaders two-weeks notice.

However, a Downing Street spokesman has now said the timetable will, in fact, be published on February 22 itself.

The spokesman said: "On February 22 we will set out a gradual and phased approach towards easing the restrictions in a sustainable way.”

The national lockdown in England will officially be reviewed on Monday.

However, restrictions will not be eased until March 8 at the earliest which is when schools are set to go back, although likely in phases depending on year groups.

Lockdown legislation ends on March 31 meaning MPs would have to debate and vote to extend any extension beyond this date.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said in the past he expects restrictions to be substantially lifted by April 4.

However, it is likely some measures will remain in place for much longer, with May being touted as a potential reopening date for pubs and restaurants.

Today, a No 10 spokesman did not rule out the option of social distancing being maintained until the autumn.

He said: “The latest data and evidence clearly shows that we remain in a difficult situation with the pressure on the NHS still very significant.

"We keep the latest data and evidence under constant review and on February 22 we will be setting out our plan to reopen schools and gradually reopening our economy and society."