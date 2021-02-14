WE'RE launching our search for the strong, inspirational women of Colchester and Tendring.

International Women's Day is looming on March 8 and we want to shine the spotlight on the cream of north Essex.

First we need your help.

Would you like to nominate someone who makes you proud - perhaps a wife, mum, aunt or sister who has climbed the corporate ladder or set up their own successful business?

If so, we'd love to hear their story and find out how they're not only surviving but thriving during these challenging times.

Perhaps you have an inspirational lady in your life who holds a position of authority, like a business leader or headteacher.

Maybe you want to tell us about a special mum or grandparent or it might be that your nominee selflessly gives their time to help others, championing and supporting a certain charity.



Whatever the story, we want to hear about it.

Drop us a line using the form below, outlining why this special person deserves to be in the spotlight.

We'd also love to see a picture and we'll print as many as we can in our papers and online in the run-up to International Women's Day.