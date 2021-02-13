MUMS will always hold an irreplaceable spot in our hearts.

It's the most unique of relationships and one we want to celebrate here at the Gazette.

With Mother's Day on the horizon, we'd like to shine the spotlight on those setting the standard across north Essex.

First we need your help, though - we need you to tell us about them.

.

Would you like to put your mum forward for coverage in our papers and website?

From mums that have given a lifetime of unconditional love and support to younger parents working wonders with their little ones, we'd love to hear their stories.

Maybe you're so grateful for all they've done for you - for the nurturing and guidance they've given you throughout your lifetime.

Or maybe you'd like to nominate your wife or partner for the wonderful job they're doing bringing up your child or children.

.

Perhaps they're juggling their maternal role with working from home or, despite all they have on their plate, they're selflessly giving their time to help others.

Whatever the story and background, we'd love to hear about it.

Drop us a line using the form below, outlining why this special person deserves to be in the spotlight.

We'd also love to see a picture and we'll print as many as we can in our papers and online in the run-up to Mother's Day, on March 14.