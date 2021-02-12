ROYAL Mail says residents across Essex are likely to see delays in deliveries due as a result of snow and icy conditions.

There have been months of postal issues in the county due to the coronavirus crisis, with north Essex particularly affected.

However, now the firm says there is likely to be further disruption as a result of the cold snap which arrived in Essex this week.

Essex was battered by Storm Darcy, with some areas seeing as much as 30cm of snow.

There were also record breaking freezing temperatures overnight on Wednesday, causing treacherous conditions on the roads.

Royal Mail says the weather has had an adverse impact on its services in the county and other parts of the country.

The firm said today: "We're delivering and collecting wherever it's safe and possible to do so today.

"We’re sorry some addresses may experience disruption as a result of snow and ice, particularly in parts of: Scotland, Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex and Kent.

"Deliveries may also be disrupted in other areas due to resourcing issues at some of our delivery offices.

"Thank you for your patience and understanding."

