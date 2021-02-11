ESSEX could have seen the last of the snow for the latest cold snap, but faced low temperatures not seen for a decade overnight.

Snow continued to arrive across Essex yesterday, however, last night temperatures snow turned to ice as temperatures dropped further.

Some areas of Essex faced conditions of -14c, with temperatures in Scotland plummeting to -23c.

Essex Weather Centre said: "Looking like -6c as a minimum at Writtle overnight but -14c grass temperature recorded at the college.

"Cloud cover and snow showers prevented anything lower here in Essex, but officially -23c recorded in Scotland an hour ago.

"Many parts of Essex waking to fresh snowcover this morning, some pretty significant totals again in southern districts.

"Snow risk is now pretty much over for this cold spell.

"High pressure building killing off the chance of further shower development."

Drivers are being warned to only travel if absolutely necessary, with ice on the roads set to be a danger.

Essex Travel News, which is run by Essex Highways, said: "After very cold temperatures overnight snow and ice are again affecting roads across the county with difficult driving conditions in some areas.

"Please adhere to government guidelines and only travel if your journey is absolutely essential.

"If you do have to travel please ensure you clear all snow and ice from the windscreen, windows and the roof of the car before driving off."

Bus provider Arriva has also warned some services will be affected by snow and ice on Thursday.

There is likely to be further disruption on public transport on Thursday.

⚠️Service Update -20/21 Services ⚠️ Due to snow fall at 2am this morning the 20 Service will divert to Eastwood Road and not Grove Road both ways.

The 21 Service will divert along Church Road and not Manor Road both ways until further notice. — First Essex (@FirstEssex) February 11, 2021

The Met Office said the last time a temperature below -20c was recorded in the UK was December 23, 2010.

Scattered snow showers and some sunshine is forecast for large swathes of the UK over the rest of the day on Thursday.

Yellow weather warnings for areas where wintry weather could cause travel disruption have been issued for the morning, covering the eastern half of Scotland and England, Devon, and south-west Wales.

As the snow clears towards the east through the morning, it could become “quite pleasant outside with the sunshine, although still bitterly cold” in western areas, according to Met Office meteorologist Clare Nasir.