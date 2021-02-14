Here is a round-up of the roadworks and travel related news you need to be aware of this week.

Drivers should be aware that a new speed limit applies in Tiptree

A 40mph limit is being introduced on the B1022 Maldon Road, from a point near its junction with Simpsons Lane in a south-westerly direction for approximately 410 metres.

Chapel Lane, in West Bergholt, is temporarily shutting near its junction with Spring Lane

The closure is due to take place on February 24 for one day, while pole replacement works are undertaken by BT staff.

An alternative route is available via Bourne Road, Whitehouse Lane, Queens Road and Chapel Road.

Look out for possible delays in Clacton town centre when Chapman Road closes, from its junction with Skelmersdale Road to High Street

The road is closing on February 24 for three days, while carriageway patching works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

An alternative route is available via Skelmersdale Road, Beaconsfield Road and High Street.

Grove Road, in Tiptree, is closing from Newbridge Road to Church Road

It will be shut from five days from February 25 because of carriageway patching works and an alternative route is available via Church Road, New Road, Chapel Road and Newbridge Road.

Overhead cabling works are being undertaken by BT

It means Harts Lane, in Ardleigh, is closing for a day, on February 23, from its junction with Old Ipswich Road.

An alternative route is available via Harts Lane, Old Ipswich Road, Wick Lane and Dead Lane.

Look out for a road closure in Parsonage Hill, Boxted

It is closing on March 5 from its junction with Church Street while pole replacement works are undertaken by UK Power Networks.

An alternative route is available via Parsonage Hill, Church Street, Lower Farm Road, Skye Hall Hill, Dedham Road and Cooks Hill.

Mill Lane, in Weeley Heath, will shut for seven days from February 25

This is while new connection works are undertaken by UK Power Networks.

An alternative route is available via Rectory Road, Clacton Road and Mill Lane.

Trial of e-scooters in Colchester

The use of the Spin scooters, which have distinctive orange branding, will only be permitted on travel routes also used by bicycles, so not on pavements, within a geo-fenced area.

The idea is to ease the burden on the transport network and provide additional transport capacity.

The order will come into operation tomorrow and is due to last for a maximum of 18 months.

* For details of all public announcements, head here.