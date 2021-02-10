A WEATHER warning for snow and ice across Essex has been extended into Thursday.

The Met Office is now warning icy patches and snow showers will cause disruption across the region through Wednesday to late on Thursday morning.

Here is what the Met Office says to expect:

Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services

Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces

Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths

Essex has already been battered by Storm Darcy over recent days with some areas seeing as much as 30cm of snow.

Early morning swimmers Sallyann Manthorp (left) and Peta Hunter walk across snow on the beach after swimming in the 1.4 degree water at Thorpe Bay, Essex

Snow continued to fall in some areas on Wednesday morning and several schools have been closed as a precaution.

Overnight on Wednesday temperatures are set to drop further, and could reach as low as -13c in some places.

But even though it has been very cold, Essex Weather Centre says the arctic blast which has swept through the county does not yet compare to the notorious Beast from the East.

Sarah Hughes took this photo of Frinton's greensward covered in snow

The weather event in 2018 saw much of the country covered in snow and temperatures plummet below freezing, even by day.

Daytime temperatures have also dropped below 0c in Essex in recent days, with yesterday’s highest temperature recorded at -1.5c in Southend.

The weather centre says Essex has seen up to 25 and 30cm of snow in places in recent days, with Clacton the worst hit.

But most areas have seen several centimetres of the white stuff in recent days.

