ESSEX could see its coldest night for a decade tonight with temperatures plummeting as low as -13c.

Forecasters are predicting temperatures will drop further on Wednesday evening.

Lows could reach -13c in some parts of Essex, in what would be the coldest night for ten years.

Essex Weather tweeted on Tuesday: "Tomorrow night likely to be the coldest for a decade across the region with lows of -13C possible away from the coast."

Some parts of Essex have seen further snowfall on Wednesday morning, although nothing like the scenes seen on Tuesday.

The Essex Weather Centre says the arctic blast which has swept through the county does not yet compare to the notorious Beast from the East.

The weather event in 2018 saw much of the country covered in snow and temperatures plummet below freezing, even by day.

Daytime temperatures have also dropped below 0c in Essex in recent days, with yesterday’s highest temperature recorded at -1.5c in Southend.

The weather centre says Essex has seen up to 25 and 30cm of snow in places in recent days, with Clacton the worst hit.

But most areas have seen several centimetres of the white stuff in recent days.