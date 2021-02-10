Drivers are facing miles of queues on the A12 after a lorry overturned in the carriageway and a crash took place on the carriageway.
The HGV overturned early this morning between junctions 30 and 29 on the southbound carriageway.
A crash has also taken place involving four vehicles in the queues.
Essex Police have told drivers to avoid the area
A spokesman said: "We’re urging drivers to plan their journey after a collision near Dedham.
"We’re helping Suffolk Police guide small amounts of traffic through, but the A12 is likely to remain closed for a significant time.
"It's currently closed in both directions btwn Junc 31 & Junc 29."
Both sides of the carriageway are closed whilst an air ambulance lands at the scene.
Here is a map showing the queues on the A12 around Colchester:
There are now also delays on the southbound diversion route through Manningtree and Ardleigh.