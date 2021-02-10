A lorry has overturned on the A12, leading to a four-vehicle crash taking place in the queues. 

The HGV overturned early on Wednesday morning between junction 30 and junction 29 on the soundbound carriageway.

Later on this morning a four-vehicle accident took place in the queues.

The northbound side of the carriageway has been closed whilst an air ambulance lands.

Drivers have been advised to avoid the A12 this morning with queues building up in the area.

