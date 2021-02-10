SEVERAL schools remain closed to students on Wednesday after Storm Darcy battered Essex.
Snow continued to fall across the county throughout Tuesday, with freezing temperatures blowing in overnight.
Some schools across Essex are closed for the third day in a row on Wednesday, however, considerably more are now open compared with previous days.
Here is the list of schools which are closed:
- All Saints' Church of England, Harwich
- Chase Lane Primary School and Nursery, Harwich
- Colne Community School and College, Brightlingsea
- Columbus School and College, Chelmsford
- Harwich Community Primary School and Nursery, Harwich
- Spring Meadow Primary School, Harwich
- St Mary's Church of England, Burnham
- The Endeavour Co-operative Academy, Brentwood
- The Mayflower Primary School, Harwich
- The Pioneer School, Basildon
- Two Village Church of England Primary School, Harwich