THE A12 near Colchester is set to be closed for some time after a lorry overturned.

Police have closed the carriageway southbound between junction 30 and junction 29 after the vehicle overturned.

A four vehicle crash has taken place in the queues and police are now stopping all traffic on the northbound carriageway to allow the air ambulance to land.

Highways England and vehicle recovery are on the way to the scene but the road could be closed for some time.

Essex Roads Policing Unit North said: "We currently have the southbound A12 closed between J30 and J29 due to an overturned lorry.

"There is also one lane closed northbound due to barrier damage. Recovery and@HighwaysEngland are both on route.

"This could be closed for some time please avoid the area."

Please be advised the #A12 southbound between Junctions 30 and 29 is closed due to an accident. #EssexPolice are on scene. #Colchester — Highways England (@HighwaysEAST) February 10, 2021

A12 southbound – CLOSED between J31 (East Begholt) and J29 (A120 Ardleigh) because of an overturned lorry.

There has been a four vehicle accident in the southbound tailback and police are stopping northbound traffic for Helimed to land. Northbound queues back past J29. pic.twitter.com/d5S5L7I3FU — Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) February 10, 2021

⚠️ New Incident ⚠️#A12 Sbound Junc30 towards Junc29.

subsequently there has been a secondary accident, 3 vehicles involved

Emergency services on scene dealing, with the possibility of HELIMED being on scene.#A12 SB CLOSED between Junc31 to Junc29 https://t.co/jq8uA2lqtt — Highways England (@HighwaysEAST) February 10, 2021

Another accident has also taken place on the A12 further towards London between junctions 26 and 25.