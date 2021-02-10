THE A12 near Colchester is set to be closed for some time after a lorry overturned. 

Police have closed the carriageway southbound between junction 30 and junction 29 after the vehicle overturned. 

A four vehicle crash has taken place in the queues and police are now stopping all traffic on the northbound carriageway to allow the air ambulance to land.

Highways England and vehicle recovery are on the way to the scene but the road could be closed for some time. 

Essex Roads Policing Unit North said: "We currently have the southbound A12 closed between J30 and J29 due to an overturned lorry.

"There is also one lane closed northbound due to barrier damage. Recovery and@HighwaysEngland are both on route.

"This could be closed for some time please avoid the area."

Another accident has also taken place on the A12 further towards London between junctions 26 and 25.