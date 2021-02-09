HEROIC farmers have been praised for going above and beyond to help stranded travellers navigate the treacherous weather conditions.

Snowfall continued across north Essex today, with the Met Office extending its yellow weather warning until the end of tomorrow.

Dozens of schools in north Essex were closed and the snow caused travel disruption with train services between Manningtree and Harwich suspended by Greater Anglia and drivers warned to only travel if absolutely necessary.

Residents of Tendring have praised the district’s farmers for putting their heavy machinery to good use, helping drivers who became stuck in the blizzard.

Jamie Reeve, from Walton, was driving down Walton Road in Thorpe when he became stuck before a car behind him also suffered the same fate.

He said: “A tractor pulled up behind us both and pulled us out. I had never met the farmer before but I shook his hand and gave him a little drink money.

“He was so thankful, as was I for his help, because I would have had to leave my van there and walk home otherwise.

“He had been helping people in the area all night, so I reckon he must have helped quite a few.”

Whilst another farmer in St Osyth helped residents of a nearby estate get to and from their homes.

Resident Maria Revell said: “If it had not been for this farmer, everyone at the Belair Estate would have been snowed in as this road is a lifeline.

Read more >>> Heroic Tendring farmers praised for helping stranded drivers in snow

Despite the sub-zero temperatures, residents of north Essex made the most of the unexpected snow day.

Two creative Colchester residents created a stunning snow tribute to the NHS in Castle Park.

Rae Bennison and her girlfriend Imogen Davnall spent six hours creating their masterpiece.

Rae said: “We couldn’t really feel our fingers by the end but it was very fun to make.”

Read more >>> Snow tribute to the NHS created in Castle Park, Colchester

In St Osyth residents were amazed after spotting two play fighting “dinosaurs” frolicking in the snow.

Taylor Woodcraft, 33, captured the two T-Rexs footage after being alerted to the light-hearted duel by his three-year-old son.

He said: “I was rather shocked when I looked out the window and saw them having a snowball fight.”

“My two older sons were out playing in the snow somewhere else, so they were disappointed they missed it.”

Read more >>> Watch: Dinosaurs play fight for territory in snowy St Osyth

Dan Hickman used his crafting skills to make a six and-a-half foot tall igloo out of the snow in Britannia Crescent, Wivenhoe.

He plans to sleep in it in a bid to raise money for Colchester Foodbank.

Read more >>> Wivenhoe resident creates 6.5 foot tall igloo out of snow

The weather warning remains in place until Wednesday evening.