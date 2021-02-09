A LOT of schools across Essex remain closed on Tuesday after the county was battered by snow over the weekend and on Monday.
Schools have been open to vulnerable children and those of key workers whilst most pupils have been working from home.
However, a number of schools have taken the decision to close on Tuesday due to safety concerns and will move to online learning for today.
Here is the list of schools:
- Acorn Academy, Witham
- All Saints' Church of England, Harwich
- Alresford Primary School, Alresford
- Belchamp St Paul's Church of England Primary School, Sudb
- Brentwood Ursuline Convent High School, Brentwood
- Broomgrove Infant School, Wivenhoe
- Burnham-on-Crouch Primary School, Burnham
- Camulos Academy, Colchester
- Chase Lane Primary School, Harwich
- Clacton County High School, Clacton
- Cold Norton Primary School, Chelmsford
- Colne Community School and College, Brightlingsea
- Columbus School and College, Chelmsford
- Dedham Church of England , Dedham
- Doddinghurst Church of England Junior School, Brentwood
- Doddinghurst Infant School, Brentwood
- Elmstead Primary School, Elmstead
- Engaines Primary School and Nursery, Clacton
- Friars Grove Primary School, Colchester
- Frinton-on-Sea Primary School, Frinton
- Glenwood School, Benfleet
- Gosfield Community Primary School, Gosfield
- Great Bentley Primary School, Great Bentley
- Harwich Community Primary School and Nursery, Harwich
- Hazelmere Infant School and Nursery, Colchester
- Heathlands Church of England, Colchester
- Henham and Ugley Primary and Nursery School, Bishop's Stortford
- Heybridge Co-Operative Academy, Heybridge
- Highfields Primary School, Manningtree
- King's Ford Infant School and Nursery, Colchester
- Kingsmoor Academy, Harlow
- Kirby Primary Academy, Kirby
- Limes Farm Junior School, Chigwell
- Little Waltham Church of England, Chelmsford
- Manningtree High School, Manningtree
- Messing Primary School, Messing
- Myland Community Primary School, Colchester
- North East Essex Co-Operative Academy, Colchester
- Oakfield Primary School, Wickford
- Oakwood Infant & Nursery School, Clacton
- Plume, Maldon
- Queen Boudica Primary School, Colchester
- Rickling Church of England , Saffron Walden
- Ridgewell Church of England Primary School, Ridgewell
- Roach Vale Primary School, Colchester
- Rolph Church of England Primary School, Clacton
- Sir Martin Frobisher Academy, Clacton
- Spring Meadow Primary School, Harwich
- St Andrew's CE Primary School, Weeley
- St Andrew's Church of England, Colchester
- St Andrew's Church of England Primary School, Sudbury
- St James' Church of England Primary School, Colchester
- St Margaret's Church of England, Halstead
- St Mary's Church of England, Burnham
- St Michael's Primary School and Nursery, Colchester
- St Peter's Church of England, Colchester
- St Peter's Church of England, Halstead
- The Edith Borthwick School, Braintree
- The Endeavour Co-operative Academy, Brentwood
- The Gilberd School, Colchester
- The Mayflower Primary School, Harwich
- The Sweyne Park School, Rayleigh
- Two Village Church of England Primary School, Harwich
- Unity Primary Academy, Colchester
- Wentworth Primary School, Maldon
- Westlands Community Primary School, Chelmsford
- Wix and Wrabness Primary School, Wix
You can keep an eye out for updates here.
