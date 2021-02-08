THERE is something very special about snow.

Children love it - and so do many of us adults.

Some of us, especially those with children, revert to ten-year-olds at the prospect of making a snowman or hurling a snowball, which is why today's nostalgia spread is dedicated to the white stuff.

With north Essex having been struck by Storm Nancy - or Beast from the East II - in recent days, we're hopping back in time to February 2018, when one of the coldest snaps in recent decades hit the UK.

Having a snowball - Harry Mcdonald, seven, plays in the snow

People across Colchester and Tendring woke up to a blanket of snow and there was widespread disruption for nearly a week when the first Beast from the East struck.

Sub-zero temperatures gripped the country and, at its worst, the big freeze saw four inches of snowfall in just one night, which led to havoc on the roads and rails the following morning.

Severe snow drifts wreaked havoc with several towns and villages shut off from civilisation.

People trudged through a winter wonderland and it didn’t take long for drivers to fall victim to the treacherous weather, which caused a 17-vehicle pile-up on the A120.

The knight who sleighed the dragon - Colchester Castle looks a picture during the first Beast from the East

The crash brought the major road to a standstill between Colchester and Elmstead Market during the second day of bitterly cold weather blown in from Siberia.

The majority of schools across Colchester made the decision to close, apart from St John’s Green Primary School.

Colchester and Tendring councils cancelled rubbish collections due to the state of the roads and the wintry weather continued into March.

What are your main memories of the first Beast from the East?

Slippery slope - a bus tries to get down North Hill in 2018

White you do that? - these friends hurl snowballs at each other in Colchester High Street

Frozen in time - this statue in High Street, Colchester, was covered in snow back in 2018

There’s snow easy way to say it - these drivers prepare for a long wait as they do battle with Balkerne Hill

Going nowhere fast - there was traffic chaos on the A120. This picture of the Colchester-bound carriageway was taken from the Ramsey roundabout

Eyes white open - these youngsters pick up speed while playing in Castle Park, Colchester

Easily sled - fun and games at Abbey Field

Far from snowboard - Rocco Baker, ten, picks up speed at Abbey Field

