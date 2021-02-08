THERE is something very special about snow.
Children love it - and so do many of us adults.
Some of us, especially those with children, revert to ten-year-olds at the prospect of making a snowman or hurling a snowball, which is why today's nostalgia spread is dedicated to the white stuff.
With north Essex having been struck by Storm Nancy - or Beast from the East II - in recent days, we're hopping back in time to February 2018, when one of the coldest snaps in recent decades hit the UK.
People across Colchester and Tendring woke up to a blanket of snow and there was widespread disruption for nearly a week when the first Beast from the East struck.
Sub-zero temperatures gripped the country and, at its worst, the big freeze saw four inches of snowfall in just one night, which led to havoc on the roads and rails the following morning.
Severe snow drifts wreaked havoc with several towns and villages shut off from civilisation.
People trudged through a winter wonderland and it didn’t take long for drivers to fall victim to the treacherous weather, which caused a 17-vehicle pile-up on the A120.
The crash brought the major road to a standstill between Colchester and Elmstead Market during the second day of bitterly cold weather blown in from Siberia.
The majority of schools across Colchester made the decision to close, apart from St John’s Green Primary School.
Colchester and Tendring councils cancelled rubbish collections due to the state of the roads and the wintry weather continued into March.
What are your main memories of the first Beast from the East?
