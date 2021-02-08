Snow has fallen across Essex over the weekend.

And today many residents have woken up to lots of the white stuff. But, will the snow continue to fall?

Essex is in the midst of an amber weather warning for snow issued by the Met Office.

It is due to run until midday today when it will change to a yellow warning for snow, which will run until the end of Wednesday.

The Met Office says heavy snow is likely to bring widespread travel disruption.

Today locations across Essex are set to see more snow all day with temperatures at -2C.

Around 5-10cm (2-4in) is set to fall in some areas, reaching up to 30cm (11.8in) in the worst affected regions.

The Met Office forecast for today says: "Snow will become more showery, with further accumulations and drifting.

"Strong easterly winds, with coastal gales at first. Feeling bitterly cold. Maximum temperatures close to freezing. Maximum temperature 2 °C."

For tonight temperatures may drop further. The forecast says: "Further snow showers will move west across the region on a moderate easterly breeze, with accumulations to all levels.

"Feeling very cold overnight with a hard frost and icy conditions. Minimum temperature -3 °C."

This morning, police forces in parts of Suffolk, Norfolk and Essex have told drivers not to travel as roads became “impassable” due to settled snow.

Several Covid-19 vaccination centres remain closed, including: Clacton Hospital, Colchester United’s stadium, Gainsborough Sports Centre in Ipswich and Chevington Close in Bury St Edmunds.

A number of schools were closed across the south-east of England and Lincolnshire.

The Met Office said: “Strong easterly winds will make it feel bitterly cold across much of the UK, with further snow showers feeding westwards.

“These showers merging into some longer spells of snow over some eastern areas, whilst always drier and brighter further west.”

Public Health England (PHE) has issued a cold weather alert for the whole of the country, saying it could have “a serious impact on health”.

Dr Owen Landeg, of PHE, said: “For older people and those with heart and lung problems, it can increase the risks of heart attacks, strokes and chest infections.”