Here are the top tips for this evening's race meet at Chelmsford City Racecourse, courtesy of MyRacing:

5pm: A double penalty and stiffer opposition make life harder for the flourishing Velvet Vista but she's still a key player in her hat-trick bid. Princess Animale ran into one last time and still has time to do better, while the return to Class 6 company will suit both Lacan and No Diggity. Baltic Prince is also capable of a big run but SUZI'S CONNOISSEUR has been threatening off his reduced mark and Adam Kirby takes over today.

5.30pm: Spirit Of May has a wide draw and an inexperienced apprentice on board but he loves it around here and shouldn't be underestimated. Huraiz is another possible, while Last Page shaped well on his return and Edraak still has time to progress further. This should be run at a good pace though and it could play to the strengths of VENTURA LIGHTNING, who still looks feasibly treated despite a 3lb rise for his Newcastle success.

6pm: Not a huge amount of pace on here and Channel Packet, who is usually ridden prominently, could enjoy a tactical advantage. He finished behind Casina Di Notte here last time but can reverse those placings now. Captain Pugwash shouldn't be underestimated after an eyecatching display last month but COVIGLIA might be the answer. He's shaped quite nicely on his last two starts and he's now 2lb lower than when winning a big-field Class 5 handicap over C&D five starts ago.

6.30pm: Electric Blue sets the standard and needs serious consideration on her return from a four-month break, while Hope Probe is capable of better and Five Rings has an appealing pedigree. TRIBUTO has been expensive to follow so far but he's clearly got ability and the addition of a tongue-tie could make the difference.

7pm: Recuerdame, Dawn View and Dawn Treader all come right into the reckoning but BRASS CLANKERS was well on top at the finish when breaking his maiden here last month and he may be able to cope with this slightly tougher opposition.

7.30pm: About Glory ran well at Wolverhampton nine days ago and is a contender, while Headley George is unexposed and could do better. Windsorlot will be a key player if back to his best but Mick Appleby hasn't had SZARRATU for long and she looks capable of further success given the manner of last week's Wolverhampton success.

8pm: Jack The Truth shouldn't be discounted back at this track, while last year's winner Verne Castle comes here in good form and should be on the premises again. Rovaniemi finished ahead of LEODIS DREAM (nap)here last time but there was enough promise from the selection to think he was primed to exploit his favourable mark.