HERE are the death notices published in the Gazette this week:

JOHN ‘JAY’ TRAVIS: Sadly passed away 24th January 2021 aged 69 years. Leaving his wife Jenny in Teddington with siblings, family and friends in Colchester. There will be no funeral and we request that you please remember his wit, laughter and charm, he had a fantastic life, achieved many dreams and was one of the loveliest gentlemen you could ever meet. He is now in the Man in the Moon bar, with his brother Richard, raise a glass to him and wish him well on his new journey.

SHIRLEY ANN ENGLAND: England Shirley Ann 1933-2021 Passed away peacefully at home after a short illness. Loving Wife to John and Mother of David and Michael and Mother-in-Law to Dinah. A private service will be held at Colchester Crematorium and when conditions permit a celebration of Shirley's life will be held at Lion Walk Church.

DAVID ERNEST HURRY: Hurry David Ernest Passed away peacefully on 16th January 2021, aged 80 years. A much loved Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather who will be greatly missed. Funeral service to be held at Colchester Crematorium on Monday 22nd February 2021 at 10.15am. Family flowers only, but donations for Cancer Research UK can be sent c/o East of England Co-op Funeral Services, 89 Wimpole Road, Colchester, CO1 2DB.

JEAN RUTH CARTER: Carter Jean Ruth 1930-2021 Sadly passed away on 7th January 2021 at Milton Lodge Residential Home, formerly of Marks Tey. Reunited with late Husband Bernard. Dear Mum of Kevin, Karen and Son in law Tony and much loved Nanny of Kristi and Ellie. Funeral Service at St Andrews Church, Marks Tey on Monday 8th February at 1.00pm followed by private burial. Family flowers only please, but donations in memory of Jean may be sent to FANS Network via www.muchloved.com

ALBERT (BERT) EDWARD HOWELL: Howell Albert (Bert) Edward Passed away peacefully at Colchester General Hospital on 12th January 2021. A much loved Husband, Father, Grandfather & Great Grandfather who will be greatly missed. A private funeral will take place at a later date. Donations, if desired, to the British Heart Foundation may be made via www.hunnaball.co.uk All enquiries to Hunnaball of Colchester - Stanway 8 Chapel Road, Stanway, Essex. CO3 0PU. Tel: 01206 489212

GEOFFREY IAN CHARLES NEWBERY: Newbery Geoffrey Ian Charles Passed away peacefully from Covid at Colchester General Hospital on the 18th of January 2021, aged 79. Loving Partner of Janet Dower and proud Father to Ian and Tina and Grandfather to Sophie, Olivia, Chloe and Alex. Forever in our hearts. The funeral service is to take place at Colchester Crematorium on Friday the 19th of February 2021 at 2.45 pm, this is a private ceremony due to current restrictions. All donations to Parkinsons UK c/o East of England Co-op Funeral Services, 1-3 Chapel Road, Tiptree CO5 0RA (01621 279999) or via geoffreyiancharlesnewbery.muchloved.com

BEATRICE PANTON: Panton Beatrice Passed away on 15th December 2020, aged 84 years. A much loved Mother, Grandmother & Great Grandmother and friend to many who will be greatly missed. The funeral service has already taken place. Donations in memory of Beatrice for Bloodwise can be sent c/o The East of England Co-op Funeral Services, 89 Wimpole Road, Colchester CO1 2DB.

YVONNE MARY GOODY: Goody Yvonne Mary Sadly passed away on 22nd January 2021 at Tall Trees Nursing Home. She will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends. A private family funeral will take place at a later date. Donations if desired to Alzheimer's Research UK may be made via www.hunnaball.co.uk All enquiries to Hunnaball of Colchester - Stanway 8 Chapel Road, Stanway, Essex. CO3 0PU Tel: 01206 489212.

JUNE MARGARET JOY LAY: Lay June Margaret Joy Passed away at Colchester General Hospital on 9th January 2021. Much loved Wife of John and Mum of Julie. A private service will be held at Colchester Crematorium on Monday 15th February 2021 at 1:15 p.m. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Cats Protection or the Royal British Legion may be made via www.hunnaball.co.uk All enquiries to Hunnaball of Colchester, York House, 41 Mersea Road, Colchester, CO2 7QT Tel: 01206 760049.

GRACE BAKER: Baker Grace Sadly passed away 14th January 2021. A much loved Mum, Mother-in-law, Nanna & Great Nanna. There will be a private funeral service. No flowers, but donations, if desired, for Barnado's or The Salvation Army may be sent via www.hunnaball.co.uk Hunnaball of Colchester - Stanway, 8 Chapel Road, Stanway, Essex. CO3 0PU. Tel: 01206 489212.

PHILIPPA JANE ANDERSON PHILLIPS: Philippa Jane Anderson Phillips of Boxted on 14th January 2021 aged 76 years. Any enquiries to R Gwinnell & Sons 01206 868585.

LESLIE STEPHEN STEWART: Stewart Leslie Stephen Passed away peacefully on 9th January 2021 aged 76. Beloved Husband of Elizabeth. Treasured Dad and Grandad. A private family service will be taking place. Donations for the Stroke Unit at Colchester General Hospital may be made via Leslie's tribute page www. lesliestewart.muchloved.com

MICHAEL PHILIP GORDON-JONES: Gordon-Jones Michael Philip Passed away peacefully at The Fryatt Hospital Dovercourt on 24th January 2021 aged 94 years. Devoted Husband, loving Father and Step-Father. Beloved Grandparent and Great Grandparent. Private family funeral service to be held at Weeley Crematorium. Family flowers only please.

BETTY BLOWER: Blower Betty With great sadness passed away peacefully at home on 20th January 2021. A much loved Mother to Chris, Jenny, Lee and Nic, her Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, family and all the many friends who knew her. She will be greatly missed by all. The funeral procession will go down Tower Street, along the front then up through the town if anybody would like to wave goodbye to Betty and then proceed to the crematorium for the funeral at 3.30pm on 23rd February 2021. The funeral will be private due to current restrictions, but donations in her memory to St. Helena Hospice will be gratefully received.

NICOLA JANICE NEEP: Neep Nicola Janice Sadly passed away on 16th January 2021. Aged 52 years. Dearly loved daughter of Janice and the late Peter, much loved sister to Rachel and Jack. Nicola will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Private family funeral, due to Covid restrictions, will be held on Mersea Island. Family flowers only, but if desired donations, made payable to Diabetes UK may be sent c/o R Gwinnell & Sons, 112 Ipswich Road, Colchester CO4 0AA or via the Tribute Page at www.gwinnell.co.uk

ANNE JULIETTE GILL: Gill Anne Juliette Passed away peacefully on 21st January 2021, aged 86 years. Sadly missed by Gaynor, Norman and family. Private family funeral. Donations in Anne's memory may be sent to Hillside Animal Sanctuary, Hall Lane, Frettenham, Norwich NR12 7LT.

MARGARET LUCY MARTIN (NEE CARPENTER): Martin Née Carpenter Margaret Lucy Passed away comfortably in Colchester General Hospital, aged 79. Loving Mother to Nigel, who will deeply miss her. Funeral Service at Colchester Crematorium on Monday 1st March at 1.15pm is by invitation only. No flowers, please. Donations, if desired, are made payable to Marie Curie and may be sent via www.hunnaball.co.uk or c/o Janet C. Davies Lady Funeral Directors, 233 High Street, Kelvedon, Essex, CO5 9JD 01376 573 691.

ERIC CHRISTOPHER JOHN "TITCH" WELLS: Wells Eric Christopher John "Titch" On 20th January passed peacefully in Colchester Hospital. Titch of Kirby Cross aged 71 years. Much loved Father of Christopher, Martin, Gary & Darren, a loving Grandad to Mitchell, Zoe, Jordon & Kyle and a dear Brother and Uncle. Due to present restrictions, there will be a private family funeral service, by invitation only on Wednesday 17th February 2021 at St. Michaels Church, Kirby-le-Soken at 12 Noon followed by interment in the churchyard. Family flowers only please, but donations in memory of Titch may be sent to Essex Cardiothoracic Centre (payable to Mid and South Essex Hospitals Charity) c/o P.G. Oxley Ltd., 43/47 High Street, Walton-on-the-Naze, Essex, CO14 8BE. Tel. 01255 675549 or online at www.pgoxley.co.uk/donate.

ANTHONY JOHN (TONY) BLAXILL: Blaxill Anthony John (Tony) Died peacefully at home on January 27th 2021. A very much loved, respected and devoted Husband to Ann, Father to Philip and Hugh, Father-in-Law to Clare and Liz and Grandfather to James, Phoebe, Hannah, and Jonah. Due to the current situation, private funeral service and family flowers only. However, the funeral will be live-streamed at 1:30pm on 17 February 2021 via the 'watch service on line' link at www.dedham-and-ardleigh-parishes.org.uk. Donations to Dedham Church in Memory of Tony may be made by cheque payable to Dedham Parochial Church Council c/o Parishes Office at The Assembly Rooms Dedham, CO7 6HJ or for further information with regards to donations or the live-stream service contact the Church direct on 01206 322136.

SHEILA SMITH: Sheila Smith Much loved Wife of the late Brian, Mum to Stuart and Claire and Nana to Joshua and Emily. Fun, happy and warm. A lovely lady who will be greatly missed by friends, family and neighbours. A small family service, with a touch of colour, will be held at Weeley Crematorium on Wednesday 10th March at 2pm. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired may be made to Cancer Research UK or Walton & Frinton RNLI Branch c/o P.G. Oxley Ltd, 43-47 High Street, Walton-on-the-Naze, Essex, CO14 8BE, Tel. 01255 675549 or online at www.pgoxley.co.uk/donate.

JOHN ALBERT PRESCOTT: John Albert Prescott 15.11.1946 - 13.01.2021 Passed away peacefully at Hertford, on 13th January 2021, aged 74 after a long illness borne with great courage and dignity. Beloved Husband of Diana, dearly loved Father to James and Richard, dear Grandpa to Ethan, Alex, Cameron and Thea. Will be so sadly missed by all his family and friends. Due to current restrictions and by invitation, a private family funeral will take place at Woollensbrook Crematorium, Hertford on 19th February 2021 at 2pm. Immediate family flowers only, donations if desired, in John's memory to either Parkinson's UK or Isabel Hospice, c/o Powell Funeral Directors, 83 Railway Street, Hertford SG14 1RP.

THOMAS RAYMOND 'RAY' CHEVERTON: Cheverton Thomas Raymond 'Ray' Sadly passed away on 19th January 2021 at Colchester General Hospital. Much loved Husband to Jan. Will be greatly missed by all who knew him. A private family funeral will take place at a later date. Donations, if desired, to NHS Charities Together may be made via Hunnaball of Colchester - Stanway. All enquiries to Hunnaball of Colchester - Stanway, 8 Chapel Road, Colchester, Essex. CO3 0PU Tel: 01206 489212.

ROYSTON CLIFFORD YOUNGS: Youngs Royston Clifford Age 76 in hospital on 17th Jan. Beloved Husband of Daphne and loving Father, Grandfather and Brother. RIP Thank you everyone for cards, flowers and donations to Air Ambulance.

WILLIAM ARTHUR 'BILL' FULLER: Fuller William Arthur "Bill" On 19th January peacefully in hospital after a short illness, Bill of Walton-on-the-Naze aged 85 years. Much loved Step Father, Grand Father and Great Grand Father. Due to the present restrictions there will be a private family funeral service on Wednesday 24th February at Weeley Crematorium at 2pm. Family flowers only please, but donations in memory of Bill may be sent to Cancer Research UK and Walton & Frinton branch RNLI c/o P.G. Oxley Ltd., 43/47 High Street, Walton-on-the-Naze, Essex, CO14 8BE, Tel. 01255 675549 or online at www.pgoxley.co.uk/donate.

RONALD (RON) TAYLOR: Taylor Ronald (Ron) Passed away age 89, on 19th January 2021. A loving Husband, Dad, Grandad and Great Grandad. He is missed by us all. Private Service and family flowers only. If you would like to make a donation in Ron's memory you can do so via justgiving https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/diabetesuk21 c/o P.G. Oxley Ltd. 43/47 High Street, Walton-on-the-Naze, Essex, CO14 8BE. Tel. 01255 675549.

VALERIE ENDEAN: Valerie Endean Loving Mum, Nan, Great Nan and dear friend passed away peacefully at home on January 18th 2021 aged 78 years. Leaving her family heartbroken but with so many happy memories. Due to Covid restrictions Vals funeral will be webcasted live on 16th February at 2.45pm log on details are https://www.obitus.com/. Username Pegi1993 password 703491.

PETER CHARLES MILLER: Miller Peter Charles Passed away on December 29 aged 85. Beloved husband of Marjorie, father to Graham and Helen and grandfather. Sadly missed by all who knew him. Private funeral to take place due to current restrictions. Donations in memory of Peter can be made to the Royal Papworth Hospital Charitable Trust. Please send c/o R Gwinnell & Son, 112 Ipswich Road, Colchester, CO4 0AA or online at www.gwinnell.co.uk

TOM ASHCROFT: Ashcroft Tom Passed away peacefully at home on 9th January 2021. Aged 85 years. Much loved Husband, Father, Father in Law and Grandfather. Private funeral due to current circumstances. Family flowers only, but donations if desired to Colchester and Ipswich Hospitals Charity via website www.afuneral.co.uk. All enquiries to Adam & Greenwood Funeral Home, 166/168 High Street, Maldon, Essex CM9 5BX 01621 857172.