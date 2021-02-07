DRIVERS should avoid a busy village when it closes for seven nights later this month.

High Street/Colchester Road, in Thorpe, is shutting from the Tendring Road and Landermere Road junctions.

The closure will begin on February 24 for seven nights, from 7.30pm until 5am.

This is while carriageway repair works are undertaken.

* Artillery Street, in Colchester, is closing for five days while work is carried out by UK Power Networks.

The road will shut from its junction with Barrack Street, from February 15.

An alternative route is available via Harsnett Road, Wimpole Road and Barrack Street.

* Drivers should be aware of a new 30mph speed limit in Layer Road, Abberton.

It has come into effect from a point 150 metres south-east of its junction with Rectory Lane, in a north-west direction for a length of approximately 185 metres.

The new restriction will also apply in Rectory Lane, from its junction with Layer Road. The new speed limit came into effect last month.

* Look out for delays if you are heading through Boxted.

Carters Hill is set to close near its junction with Hill Farm Way, on February 17.

The closure is only due to last for a day while overhead cable works are undertaken by BT.

An alternative route is available via Carters Hill, Straight Road, Queens Head Road, Redhouse Lane, Boxted Road, The Causeway, Boxted Church Road, Church Road and Parsonage Hill.

* Road resurfacing means Heckfords Road, in Great Bentley, is closing for two days from March 8.

The work is being undertaken by Collier & Son Ltd and an alternative route is available via Heckfords Road, Colchester Road, Shair Lane, The Tye Road and Weeley Road.

* Dowling Road, in Mount Bures, is closing from its junction with Peartree Hill for two days from February 17.

This is while pole replacement works are undertaken by BT.

An alternative route is available via Dowling Road, Fordham Road, Jankes Green Road, Boarded Barn Road, Spring Gardens Road, Colchester Road, Station Road, Bures Road, Lower Green, Chappel Road, Hall Road, Old Barn Road and Peartree Hill.

* Look out for a road closure in Brightlingsea.

Duke Street is shutting from its junction with Silcott Street to its junction with Wellington Street.

The closure is due to start on Monday for five days, while carriageway patching works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

An alternative route is available via Wellington Street, Nelson Street, Silcott Street and Duke Street.

* New connection works are being undertaken by Anglian Water.

It means Margaret Road, in Colchester, will be closing from its junction with Mercers Way, for three days, from Monday. An alternative route is available via Margaret Road, Serpentine Walk and Mercers Way.

* Look out for a road closure in Tye Road (Crockleford Road), Elmstead.

The road is set to shut from Monday and remain closed until March 22. The alternative route will be via Colchester Road, Avon Way, Longridge, Bromley Road, Colchester Road, Hall Road, Parson’s Hill and Frating Road.

* For details of all public announcements, head here.