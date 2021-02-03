A FIVE-year-old girl was pronounced dead by paramedics shortly after her family found her unresponsive at their home, an inquest heard.

Grace Hogan was found by family members on September 4, an inquest at Chelmsford Coroner’s Court was told.

Coroner’s officer Sarah Lee said Grace, who lived in Clacton, had suffered with chronic neurological disease and had died suddenly.

She said: “An ambulance was called as Grace was found by family to be unresponsive.

“Paramedics confirmed that Grace was sadly deceased.

“Police attended and all protocols were followed and it was confirmed her death was deemed non-suspicious.

“A post mortem examination was carried out on September 17 at Great Ormond Street Hospital in London by a pathologist, who found that the cause of death to be 1A sudden unexplained death in chronic, neurological disease.”

Assistant coroner Michelle Brown said: “There’s a detailed chronology in relation to Grace Horgan’s medical needs. I’ve looked at that and the sequence of events.

“I’ve also had sight of the consultant report that was helpfully provided and the results of the post mortem.

“There is no life letter (explaining Grace’s background) but I know the family have been in contact with the coroner’s officer.”

Ms Brown concluded Grace died a sudden unexplained death in chronic neurological disease.

She added: “I want to send the court’s sympathies in respect of all the matters we’ve dealt with today to the family and friends of people who have lost somebody.

“I also send my own personal sympathies to everybody concerned in today’s hearings.”