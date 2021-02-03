ESSEX is beginning to turn to tide against coronavirus and healthcare services are no longer facing a "major incident", community leaders have confirmed.

The Essex Resilience Forum declared a "major incident" back in December after the number of Covid patients in the county's hospitals surpassed the first peak of the virus.

The move meant the group could apply for additional funding from the Government in order to deal with the influx of patients.

But a decision was made yesterday to stand down this declaration with the county's health system now "stable and in control", with Covid rates improving across the county.

Anthony McKeever, executive lead for Mid and South Essex Health and Care Partnership, said: “It has taken a considerable effort by our teams throughout health, care and beyond to begin to turn the tide in our fight against Coronavirus.

“Strong partnerships supported us to respond effectively when significant numbers of our residents needed hospital care for coronavirus, exceeding far beyond those seen at the peak of the first wave.

“Through the support of our local communities, the rates of infection are beginning to drop, which in turn supports the NHS to continue to care for those most in need.

“Pressures persist and the threat has not gone way yet. So, there is much still to be done.

"I thank all those hard-working colleagues who continue to work tirelessly in extremely difficult circumstances.

"They need us all to follow the rules so that partners across Essex can keep working together to support delivery of the NHS Covid-19 vaccination programme.”

Essex Resilience Forum, a group which is made up of the NHS, blue light responders and local authorities, said although health services were still under considerable pressure, it had been agreed to lift the declaration after significant efforts by Essex residents to bring down Covid rates.

Rick Hylton, Deputy Chief Fire Officer of Essex Fire Service and co-chair of the Essex Local Resilience Forum, said: “When the major incident was declared, the pressures on the health system were mounting.

"Essex Resilience Forum has agreed to stand down the major incident declaration, as our health systems are in a stable state.

“I would like to thank all our health colleagues who have and continue to do an amazing job, supporting our communities across Essex.

“Our ask is that Essex residents continue to do the right thing.

"You have been magnificent and are only dialling 999 or attending A&E in an emergency – we need this to continue because this will help protect the capacity available at our hospitals.

"Please stay safe; work from home if possible, follow the social distancing rules, and only travel if absolutely necessary.”

A major incident is defined as an event or situation with a range of serious consequences which requires special arrangements to be implemented by one or more emergency responder agency.

The decision to step down from a major incident signifies that the incident has been contained or that there is no longer the possibility of further escalation.