COLCHESTER has plenty of beauty spots and one of the best examples is Middlewick Ranges.

A live firing range on the southern edge of town, it boasts stunning scenery, plants, insects, wildlife and trees.

Whether it stays that way remains to be seen, given controversial Defence Infrastructure Organisation plans to build 1,000 homes.

Residents were encouraged to give their thoughts at two public engagement events.

However, more than a year on, the results have not yet been published.

Many love walking in the area, including Gazette reader Beryl Cox, who shared these pictures from the Save Middlewick Ranges website.

“Middlewick is ancient land and, in the 1800s, the land was handed over to the army by the crown for use as a training ground," she said.

"However, it has always been enjoyed by local people when not being used by the military.

"The land consists of various habitats and has therefore been noted as a premier wildlife site.

"My father took all our family over the 'wick' from an early age and taught us about the animals and birds and to appreciate and protect them.

"We have exercised our dogs in the area ever since.

"The 'wick' is a haven for wildlife, flora and fauna and is known to include some very rare species.

"It is the heart and green lungs of the community and hundreds of people enjoy the freedom, peace and tranquillity of the open space.

"Children of all ages and abilities can run free while exploring the natural world, just as we did all those years ago.

"The wick lifts our spirits and supports our health and well being.

"It has been invaluable during the pandemic, when people can exercise in a socially distanced way in the fresh air.”

Beauty spot - Middlewick Ranges, in Colchester

