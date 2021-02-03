I was interested to read the letter from Richard Bourne (Gazette Letters, February 1, “We need an inquiry into Alumno plan”) regarding the Alumno student flats project.

He is right, we do need to look at the facts, so let’s look at them.

Firstly, he implied Labour councillors were somehow responsible for refusing the planning application – only two of the ten members were Labour that night, the rest were Conservative, Lib Dem and Highwoods Independents.

Secondly, he implies Essex County Council is withholding information.

As a non-elected person, he is not entitled to any information not in the public domain, so if he has such information, it is by definition public and he can reveal it.

Thirdly, the decision to sign the contract with Alumno was taken by cabinet on November 21, 2018.

Three Labour cabinet members (councillors T Bourne, M Lilley, T Young) were present that evening and all voted for it.

If, as it appears, Colchester Labour is not in favour of this scheme, why do Labour Cabinet members keep voting for it?

Isn’t it time Colchester Labour brought these “rogue” councillors into line or replaced them?

Finally, regarding the call-in procedure, as he well knows this rarely changes decisions and is also open to Labour members.

However, I agree with the general thrust of the argument put in the letter that the current Cabinet cannot be trusted and needs constant oversight from Conservatives to save them from bad decisions.

Would it not be simpler if the current Cabinet resigned and allowed Conservatives a direct chance, the first task for which would be to try and extract the council from this contract?

Colchester Labour cannot wash their hands of this project.

Their councillors, along with Liberal Democrats, voted for it and continue to do so - as recently as last week.

If they are not acting in accordance with Colchester Labour policy, it really is time they did something about it.

Paul Dundas

Ward Councillor for Stanway

Conservative Group Leader, Colchester Borough Council

