LITTLE Lucas Catchpole is our latest new arrival to tell you about - and he so nearly shared a birthday with big sister Sophie.

Baby Lucas was due on December 13 and, had he arrived that day, it would have been a family double as that is also the birthday of nine-year-old Sophie.

However, the newborn had other ideas and didn't fancy sharing his big day, so arrived early on December 2.

He made his entrance at Colchester General Hospital and weighed 7lb 9oz.

Delighted mum Kelly Barratt, who lives in Clacton, said: "The labour went without any complications and I had lovely midwives, who had Lucas out in three hours and 20 minutes.

Lucas Mark Catchpole was born in Colchester Hospital

"Being a family of four is an amazing experience and Sophie is a brilliant big sister. She loves her little brother so much and gives him lots of cuddles."

Kelly and partner Sam are both 32 while little Sophie is a pupil at St Clare's Catholic Primary School.

