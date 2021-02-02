My husband attended St Helena Hospice’s centre in Jackson Road, Clacton, for his Covid injection.

I would like to send our grateful thanks to the staff, volunteers and doctors there.

It was so very well run, nothing was to much trouble.

So a big thank you to you all.

It’s just a great shame that this lovely building has to be pulled down to make way for flats.

It’s certainly come into its own.

Clacton Hospital has been on the news they have 58 beds with Covid patients and are prepared to open the dining room up to put more beds in.

So I hope the powers that be will think of these times if they consider cutting the hospital’s services. It’s proved its worth in gold.

When you live in Clacton and surrounding area, who wants to travel to Harwich or Ipswich hospital? The mind boggles.

Ann C Bryant

Donne Drive, Jaywick

