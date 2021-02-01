OFFICERS have arrested 11 people after a series of raids targeting dealers operating drugs lines between Essex and London.

Police carried out the raids at addresses in Colchester, Chelmsford and London.

Crack cocaine and heroin, and cash, with a total value of around £15,000, has been seized.

The team consisted of Essex Police, Hertfordshire Police, the Metropolitan Police Service and Eastern Region Special Operations Unit.

Detective Chief Inspector Lewis Basford, of the serious violence unit, said: “Today’s arrests are part of our investigation into the Max and TJ lines, which operated out of London and supplied crack cocaine and heroin in Chelmsford.

“Gangs operate across borders and wherever there is demand, so we are dismantling them at every level and severing their links, making it even harder for them to operate.

“They often prey on the most vulnerable people in our communities, including children and teenagers. They use them for their own financial gain and use violence and fear to keep them in check.”

Chief Superintendent Andy Mariner, commander for the north policing area, said: “This is an example of the work we’re doing every day to target drug dealers who cause harm in our communities.

“Despite the challenges of Covid-19, we have never stopped catching criminals and keeping people safe.

“I’d urge anyone with concerns about drug dealing in their communities to please tell us as your information really does help with our investigations.”

Anyone with concerns about drug dealing in their area, or who is worried about someone who is involved in drugs gangs, should contact police.

You can submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk where you can also use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

Alternatively, you can call 101.

Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.