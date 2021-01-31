A MAN has been seriously hurt after a vehicle crashed into a tree.

A Honda crashed into a tree in Three Mile Hill, in London Road, Widford, in Chelmsford, at about 7am on Sunday morning.

Emergency services are at the scene and the road could remain closed for some time.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the accident to come forward.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "Our officers are currently at the scene of a serious collision this morning, Sunday 31 January, at Three Mile Hill on London Road, Widford, Chelmsford.

"The road is currently closed from the Widford roundabout and motorists are asked to avoid the area where possible.

"We were called at just before 7am today following reports that a Honda had been in collision with a tree.

"The male driver of the vehicle has been seriously injured.

"Our officers remain at the scene and closures are in place while we deal with the incident.

"Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call us on 101 or email our Serious Collision Investigation Unit on collisionappeal@essex.pnn.police.uk."