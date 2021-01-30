AN iconic north Essex beauty spot was left flooded after a deluge of rain fell across north Essex.

After a huge amount of rainfall overnight on Friday and throughout Saturday, the River Stour at Flatford burst its banks.

Resident Julie Stowe captured the ensuing chaos as the popular beauty spot was left flooded on Saturday afternoon.

Pictures show flooding at beauty spot as river overflows. Picture: Julie Stowe

As of Saturday morning the river level had risen to 1.5 metres at Langham.

When its level reaches 1.3 metres there is a risk of flooding.

A chart of the River Stour's levels at Langham

The highest ever recorded level is around 2 metres.

The area around Flatford Mill was left impassable, with water levels continuing to rise through Saturday.

The wet conditions continued throughout the day, with several flood warnings issued in Essex.

Four flood warnings were in place at The Mardyke from North Stifford to Purfleet, The River Brain from Black Notley to Witham, The River Colne from Castle Hedingham to upstream of Halstead and The River Wid from Ingatestone, to and including, Writtle.

Another 19 flood alerts have also been put in place by the Environment Agency, warning of flooding in coastal areas.

Drivers were warned to take extra care on the roads and avoid coastal and riverside paths throughout the day.

For updates on the flood warnings in place, click here.