OUR pub nostalgia continues to hit the right note with readers.
We’ve been delighted to receive plenty of positive feedback and last week’s spread on former watering holes in the Harwich and Dovercourt area struck a chord with Kay Sharpe.
Seeing our photo of The Wheatsheaf, in Little Bromley, brought back memories of her grandmother, Nell Turner, who lived at Goose Green, Wix.
Mrs Sharpe said: “From the 1930s to the 70s, my grandmother worked for Edgar and Nancy Cooper at Mulleys Farm, in Little Bromley, and she would tell a tale of working in the field near The Wheatsheaf.
“When it was time to have their midday break, Nell was chosen by her fellow workers to trudge across the field to the pub with the order for drinks, as was their habit.
“She said that on reaching the door one day the landlord bellowed at her ‘you’re not coming in here with those boots on’.
“She was most indignant as she had had no intention of going across the threshold with muddy working boots on.
“In any case, she thought the landlord should be grateful for their custom and never forgot his rudeness.”
Mrs Sharpe also enjoyed our photo of The Lord Nelson, at Ramsey, and said it reminded her of her great-grandfather, Nell’s father, Alfred Button.
Mr Button lived at Peakfield Cottage, in Ray Lane, Ramsey, until the 1970s.
“After work, it was quite usual for him to stop off for a pint or two at The Lord Nelson or The Castle, in Ramsey Street.
“He’d then return home rather the worse for wear.
“His wife, Margaret, and the children knew to keep out of his way on these occasions.
“However, on Christmas Eve, he didn’t only stop at the pub but also at the shop where he would buy ‘three farthings’ of fancies’ for the family’s Christmas treat.
“I wish I knew what these ‘fancies’ were.”
Mrs Sharpe has another connection with north Essex pubs.
Her father’s mother, Ivy Vincent, later Dawson, was born in 1904, and, she believes, left school at the age of 14 or so to live and work with an aunt who ran The Swan pub in Brook Street, Manningtree.
She said: “The hours were long and she worked very hard.
“She said the work was disgusting and that the very worst thing she had to do was to clean out the spittoons. Can you imagine?
“The building is still standing - it was used as a restaurant but I’m not sure whether it’s used commercially or as a house now.”
