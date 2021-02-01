SCHOOLCHILDREN have been travelling back in time for their latest topic.

Youngsters at Cann Hall Primary School, in Clacton, are continuing to work hard at home and year three pupils were challenged to complete some Stone Age crafts.

It is part of their topic this half-term.

Annie Best, in one of our pictures, chose to make her own clay pot while Ethan Pryer created his own stone age art. It looks great fun - and very messy!

Reception children, meanwhile, have been working hard to keep up with their phonics and maths lessons while our picture spread also features pupils from years one and four.

Deputy headteacher Wendy Byrne said: "We've been so impressed with how our children have been engaging with their home learning and how parents have been supporting them, by coming up with inventive ideas for making their learning practical and fun.

"Our teachers have been receiving so many lovely photos and videos, on a daily basis, of everything they have doing at home."

Fully focused - year three pupil Annie Best

Sweet treat - year four pupil Charlie Reed, working out his maths problems using chocolate coins

Number crunching - Chloe Kirton, working on her maths using tens frames

Building for the future - Emily Newton

Clay work - year three pupil Ethan Pryer

Maths model - Fletcher Hazell

Making her point - Harlyn Hazell

Counting - Hollie Townsend uses counters to help her with her factors work in maths

Hard at work - Jacob Bayse

Big smiles - Jacob Pryer

Feline great - Katie Morey with cat Nala, helping with her home learning

Creative skills - Lilly Clark, from year four

Phonics work - Lenny Schaffer

Proud of his work - Sebastian Hartman

Spelling it out - Woody Porter

